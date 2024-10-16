Officials say this is first time in city’s history that such a structure—at Mumbai Central—has been installed during reconstruction of an ROB

The layout of the new bridge at Mumbai Central station. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

For the first time, a temporary lightweight steel foot over bridge (FOB) with planned escalators has been built in place of a discontinued road over bridge following commuter complaints of east-west connectivity being severed at Mumbai Central station after the closure of Bellasis bridge. While the bridge has been opened for public use, escalators are under construction. The bridge was built within six months (about 182 days), a rare feat.

The Bellasis bridge was shut in June 2024. The provision of building a temporary FOB in its place is unprecedented in the history of Mumbai. It provides much-needed pedestrian connectivity between the east and west sides of the station and has been opened for public access. The Bellasis bridge was closed in June 2024 for pedestrian and vehicular movement. However, it created considerable challenges for daily commuters, compelling Western Railway (WR), and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to come up with a temporary FOB.



The new structure, which officials have called the result of meticulous planning and coordination

The bridge starts from the station approach in the east outside the ticketed area, crosses over rail lines and lands in the west, connecting with JBB Road outside the station in Tardeo. WR chief spokesperson Vineet Abhishek said, “Located north of the Bellasis road over bridge, the new FOB is equipped with a staircase, allowing pedestrians easy access to the Mumbai Central station. An escalator is also being provided on the west side and is expected to be operational within two months. This is the first time in the history of Mumbai’s suburban railway network that a temporary FOB has been provided to ensure pedestrian movement during the reconstruction of an old bridge,” he added.



The west side, where an escalator is expected to be operational within two months

“The successful completion of this project is a result of meticulous planning and coordination between Western Railway’s Bridge Branch and the BMC. The authorities worked closely to resolve challenges such as securing land and removing encroachments, ensuring that the construction was carried out without unnecessary delays,” he elaborated.

How plan was executed

The four-metre-wide bridge was constructed quickly due to the simultaneous fabrication of girders and steel columns taken in hand and parallel work on foundation excavation taken in hand in series. While the steel column was erected in two days for both sides, the cross girders were set up in four. As trials had been carried out, assembly at the site took only three days while the bridge was erected in one day by using a 700-metre crane.



The east side of the station

The deck (flooring) has been built with chequered plate instead of reinforced cement concrete, which would have required a minimum of 45 days in reinforcement binding, concreting, curing etc. The deck plate laying and side railing work were executed simultaneously. The staircase was prefabricated at a workshop and while the electrical department provided lighting in a day.

The record holders

33 days: The south-end 17-metre FOB at Masjid Bunder station was completed a full 12 days before the target. The dismantling of the old FOB and construction of its replacement at the same place was carried out in this period.

72 days: The FOB at LTT was sanctioned after the Elphinstone station stampede on September 29, 2017. The tender for the FOB was finalised in just 24 hours on November 14, 2017, and work began two days later. The bridge, built at a cost of R2.97 crore, connects all five platforms.

117 days: The FOB built by the Indian Army at Elphinstone Road, now called Prabhadevi, station is 73.1 metres long and 3.65 metres wide and was built at a cost of R10.44 crore. Other army bridges completed simultaneously include the one at Currey Road and Ambivli stations.

Walkway at Lower Parel slammed as claustrophobic

A pedestrian walkway (pictured below) opened by the BMC along the new Delisle Road bridge has been criticised by citizens as “claustrophobic”. The footpath, which pedestrians had been pushing for, has been constructed outside the girder. “We recognise it as hostile architecture that is unsafe for women. In non-peak hours, FOBs are often deserted. Are we expecting women to feel safe using this one with opaque metal screens on both sides?” said urban transport planner Bhaumik Gowande. “British-era footpaths along this bridge used to be three metres wide, easily twice this width, if not more. I don’t know what contempt the BMC has for pedestrians that it feels like it is okay to treat us as scavengers to leave the crumbs after the private vehicles’ greed for space is fulfilled.” said Vedant Mhatre, programme director, Walking Project.



Wadala locals up in arms

Wadala locals staged a minor rail roko on Wednesday afternoon after learning about plans to close a shortcut used by trespassers. Railway officials had earlier built an FOB before closing the shortcut and putting up a public urinal at the spot. “The train was stopped for two minutes,” a Central Railway spokesperson said.