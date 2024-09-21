The Kala Ghoda area, which is known for its historical heritage, is always crowded with tourists. Accordingly, the area is being developed to enable citizens and tourists to enjoy the 'Heritage Walk' in Mumbai

The officials interacted with the pedestrians and took their feedback on the project. Pic/BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare conducted an inspection of the 'pedestrian only' path of Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai. A Division Assistant Commissioner Jaideep More and other officials were also present with them for the inspection.

The Kala Ghoda area is known for its historical heritage. The area is always crowded with tourists. Accordingly, the Kala Ghoda area is being developed to enable citizens and tourists to enjoy the 'Heritage Walk' in the city. Vehicles have been banned on five streets — Saibaba Road, Rope Walk Lane, Frober Street, Rutherfield Street, and B Bharucha Road—from 6 pm to 12 am on the weekends. These five streets will receive a complete transformation, including hydraulic bollards and heritage-themed improvements to maintain the area's cultural essence.

In this context, Gagrani and Kumbare conducted a joint review of the path. During the inspection, the two officials interacted with locals, traders, tourists and office employees. The officials also sought their feedback on making the area more beautiful.

The BMC is investing approximately Rs 7 crore to give a heritage makeover to five key streets in the Kala Ghoda area. These streets will be enhanced with cobblestone paving, heritage street furniture, and other aesthetic improvements to reflect the cultural significance of the area.

The civic body plans to develop Kala Ghoda as an art avenue year-round, making the area not just vehicle-free on weekends but also a cultural destination with wall paintings, landscaping, and improved illumination to enhance the overall experience.

The vehicle-free zone in Kala Ghoda is being implemented on a trial basis during weekends to assess public response. This trial period will help the BMC and local stakeholders understand how visitors and residents adapt to the pedestrian-only concept. The Kala Ghoda pedestrianisation project replicates similar 'pedestrian-friendly' street initiatives seen in western countries.

Former corporator Advocate Makrand Narvekar emphasised that Kala Ghoda is a unique art neighbourhood, housing significant cultural institutions. The pedestrian-only initiative will enhance the area's appeal and make it a more attractive destination for art and culture enthusiasts.