Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai civic body chief joint commissioner of traffic police inspect pedestrian only path at Kala Ghoda

Mumbai civic body chief, joint commissioner of traffic police inspect 'pedestrian only' path at Kala Ghoda

Updated on: 21 September,2024 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Kala Ghoda area, which is known for its historical heritage, is always crowded with tourists. Accordingly, the area is being developed to enable citizens and tourists to enjoy the 'Heritage Walk' in Mumbai

Mumbai civic body chief, joint commissioner of traffic police inspect 'pedestrian only' path at Kala Ghoda

The officials interacted with the pedestrians and took their feedback on the project. Pic/BMC

Listen to this article
Mumbai civic body chief, joint commissioner of traffic police inspect 'pedestrian only' path at Kala Ghoda
x
00:00

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare conducted an inspection of the 'pedestrian only' path of Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai. A Division Assistant Commissioner Jaideep More and other officials were also present with them for the inspection. 


The Kala Ghoda area is known for its historical heritage. The area is always crowded with tourists. Accordingly, the Kala Ghoda area is being developed to enable citizens and tourists to enjoy the 'Heritage Walk' in the city. Vehicles have been banned on five streets — Saibaba Road, Rope Walk Lane, Frober Street, Rutherfield Street, and B Bharucha Road—from 6 pm to 12 am on the weekends. These five streets will receive a complete transformation, including hydraulic bollards and heritage-themed improvements to maintain the area's cultural essence.



In this context, Gagrani and Kumbare conducted a joint review of the path. During the inspection, the two officials interacted with locals, traders, tourists and office employees. The officials also sought their feedback on making the area more beautiful.


The BMC is investing approximately Rs 7 crore to give a heritage makeover to five key streets in the Kala Ghoda area. These streets will be enhanced with cobblestone paving, heritage street furniture, and other aesthetic improvements to reflect the cultural significance of the area.

The civic body plans to develop Kala Ghoda as an art avenue year-round, making the area not just vehicle-free on weekends but also a cultural destination with wall paintings, landscaping, and improved illumination to enhance the overall experience. 

The vehicle-free zone in Kala Ghoda is being implemented on a trial basis during weekends to assess public response. This trial period will help the BMC and local stakeholders understand how visitors and residents adapt to the pedestrian-only concept. The Kala Ghoda pedestrianisation project replicates similar 'pedestrian-friendly' street initiatives seen in western countries.

Former corporator Advocate Makrand Narvekar emphasised that Kala Ghoda is a unique art neighbourhood, housing significant cultural institutions. The pedestrian-only initiative will enhance the area's appeal and make it a more attractive destination for art and culture enthusiasts.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai police kala ghoda

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK