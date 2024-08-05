Curated walks and tours are integral in helping people explore Mumbai, more so if they go beyond the normal and incorporate factors like poetry, community, typography and nature. We speak to a few walk curators to understand how these walks work and the facts they reveal

Glimpse from the Mumbai Overstory Footpath Foliage walk by Sananda Mukhopadhyaya (Pic: Sohil and Jay)

How does one truly learn about a city with culture, heritage and nature intricately woven into its cosmopolitan fabric – a city whose history is an integral part of its story and a key factor in shaping its identity? Mumbai isn’t an easy city to navigate. From diverse communities to numerous historical facts, you’ll find hidden stories at every nook and corner. Yet, people are getting to know Mumbai like never before. How?