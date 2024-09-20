BMC on Friday stated that the Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road in Mumbai will be open for traffic all days of the week from Saturday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday stated that the Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road will be open for traffic all days of the week from Saturday.

Earlier, the road linking Marine Lines and Worli was operational from 7 am to midnight only on weekdays.

The BMC, in a release, informed that 92 per cent of the work on the Dharmaveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road has been completed.

The road connects the Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street) flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The construction of the ambitious Rs 13,983 crore project began on October 13, 2018.

In a separate notification, the traffic wing of the Mumbai police has banned heavy vehicles from plying on the coastal road.

The police have also prohibited vehicles from stopping and people from alighting, taking pictures and shooting videos on this route, it said.

Heavy vehicles, such as trailers, mixers, tractors, and goods vehicles (excluding BEST, state transport buses, and passenger-carrying vehicles) are prohibited, the notification stated.

Besides this, two-wheelers, bicycles, two-wheelers with sidecars, three-wheelers, animal-driven carts, and pedestrians will also not be on this road, it said.

According to the order, the speed limit is 80 km on a straight stretch, 60 km in the tunnel, 40 km at turnings, and 30 km at the merging point of the Coastal Road and sea link.

During the Ganpati festival earlier this month, the civic body kept the road open 24/7 from September 7 to September 17.

As per the BMC's release, the southbound arm of the Coastal Road from Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk, Rajni Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction), and Ambedkar Udyan to Marine Drive, and the northbound route to the Sea Link will remain open for vehicular movement.

The BMC also urged commuters to follow traffic rules, and speed limits, and exercise caution while driving to avoid accidents.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday issued an advisory for motorists travelling on Mumbai Coastal Road and said that it is strictly restricted to stop vehicles and get down on the Coastal Road to click pictures or make videos.