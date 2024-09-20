Breaking News
Updated on: 20 September,2024 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

"To inform voters about the recent changes in polling station locations, the BMC has initiated an awareness campaign-- 'Know Your Polling Station', the officials said

Representational Pic/File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that the number of polling stations in Mumbai has been increased for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.


In an official statement, the BMC said that in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls and following the directions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (comprising Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban Districts) have been rationalised to facilitate smooth voting for the electorate.



"The number of polling stations in Mumbai has now increased to 10,111. Compared to the Lok Sabha 2024, there is an increase of 218 polling stations," the BMC said.


It said, the average number of voters per polling station, which previously stood at 1,500, has now been reduced to an average of 1,200 voters per booth. The increase in the number of polling stations will help to enhance the efficiency and pace of the voting process.

The statement said, as per the directives from the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission, the administration is actively preparing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Under the guidance of Bhushan Gagrani, District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner of BMC. The rationalisation of polling stations has been carried out.

In rationalising the polling stations in Mumbai, the average voter number has been set at up to 1,200 per station. The principle has guided the rationalisation of polling station numbers.

The polling has been decentralised whenever required, leading to an increase in certain locations compared to the Lok Sabha 2024.

In 2024, there were 2,509 polling stations in Mumbai City and 7,384 in Mumbai Suburban. Following the rationalisation, these numbers have increased to 2,537 and 7,574, respectively, resulting in a total of 10,111 polling stations across the Mumbai Metropolitan City (BMC area) - (Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts), the BMC statement said.

"To inform voters about the recent changes in polling station locations resulting from the rationalisation, the administration has initiated an awareness campaign titled 'Know Your Polling Station', the officials said on Friday.

Under the initiative, staff will visit voters homes to provide details about the changes and the registered voters will receive information in written, they added.

