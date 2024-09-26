Traffic on the Grant Road Rail Over Bridge was affected for a short time due to the fire, the officials said

The fire was quickly extinguished, the officials said

Listen to this article Fire breaks out in building at Grant Road in Mumbai, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out at a building in Grant Road area of Mumbai on Thursday evening, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that the incident took place at around 6:15 pm near the Bombay A-1 Restaurant on Lamington Road in Grant Road.

Lamington Road is a busy market known for electronics and computer products.

Fire officials said that following the information regarding the blaze, the officials rushed to the spot along with two fire trucks to handle the situation. The fire was quickly extinguished since it was a minor fire.

Traffic on the Grant Road Rail Over Bridge was affected for a short time due to the fire. However, the situation has since returned to normal.

"No injuries were reported in the incident," an official said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.