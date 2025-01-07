Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > HMPV outbreak No cause for concern over Human Metapneumovirus in India say health authorities

HMPV outbreak: No cause for concern over Human Metapneumovirus in India, say health authorities

Updated on: 07 January,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the meeting, she reassured that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001

HMPV outbreak: No cause for concern over Human Metapneumovirus in India, say health authorities

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
HMPV outbreak: No cause for concern over Human Metapneumovirus in India, say health authorities
x
00:00

Amid growing concern about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the present situation of respiratory illnesses in the country and the status of public health measures for its management, reported news agency ANI.


During the meeting, she reassured that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001.


Health Secretary Srivastava also advised the state governments to strengthen awareness among the masses regarding preventive measures. States have also been advised to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance, reported ANI.


Five cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in India, of which two were found in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

"Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a meeting with States/UTs in a virtual mode yesterday to review the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the status regarding the HMPV cases following media reports of surge in HMPV cases in China, and the public health measures for their management," as per a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release, reported ANI.

The meeting was attended by Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary (DHR); Dr (Prof) Atul Goel, DGHS; Health Secretaries and officials of States, experts from NCDC, IDSP, ICMR, NIV and State Surveillance Units of IDSP.

"During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country. This is also corroborated by the ICMR sentinel surveillance data," the release read, reported ANI.

Union Health Secretary emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. She reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months. She also stated that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases.

"Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own. It was informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available with the ICMR-VRDL laboratories," the release read, reported ANI.

The states were advised to enhance IEC and awareness among the population regarding prevention of transmission of the virus with simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water; avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing etc.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

HMPV Human Metapneumovirus india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK