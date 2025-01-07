HMPV outbreak: No cause for concern over Human Metapneumovirus in India, say health authorities

During the meeting, she reassured that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001

Amid growing concern about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reviewed the present situation of respiratory illnesses in the country and the status of public health measures for its management, reported news agency ANI.

During the meeting, she reassured that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001.

Health Secretary Srivastava also advised the state governments to strengthen awareness among the masses regarding preventive measures. States have also been advised to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance, reported ANI.

Five cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in India, of which two were found in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

"Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a meeting with States/UTs in a virtual mode yesterday to review the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the status regarding the HMPV cases following media reports of surge in HMPV cases in China, and the public health measures for their management," as per a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release, reported ANI.

The meeting was attended by Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary (DHR); Dr (Prof) Atul Goel, DGHS; Health Secretaries and officials of States, experts from NCDC, IDSP, ICMR, NIV and State Surveillance Units of IDSP.

"During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country. This is also corroborated by the ICMR sentinel surveillance data," the release read, reported ANI.

Union Health Secretary emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. She reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months. She also stated that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases.

"Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own. It was informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available with the ICMR-VRDL laboratories," the release read, reported ANI.

The states were advised to enhance IEC and awareness among the population regarding prevention of transmission of the virus with simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water; avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing etc.

(With inputs from ANI)