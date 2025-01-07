Public health experts say screening of passengers should start as soon as possible

Earlier, screening was mandatory at Indian airports during COVID. Representation pic

The screening of international and domestic passengers for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) hasn’t yet begun at airports as authorities await a nod from the Union government to start the screening process. Even the BMC has said it is waiting for the Union government directives to start screening individuals for the virus. Meanwhile, public health experts assert that the screening of passengers at airports should start soon as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed two cases of HMPV in India.

Sources from the Airports Authority of India said, “As of now, there are no screenings for HMPV happening at Indian airports. The screening process will begin once some guidelines are issued by the ministry or state or the local administration.” Confirming that the BMC is waiting for the Union government to issue some guidelines, Dr Daksha Shah, BMC’s executive health officer, said, “We will follow the guidelines of the Union Ministry once they are issued.”

Waiting for guidelines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is also waiting for some guidelines to be issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). A source from MoCA told mid-day: “We are waiting for directives and guidelines to be issued by the MoHFW. As soon as these guidelines are issued, we will start implementing them and also start the screening process at airports across India. The screening stations need to be implemented inside the airports and need some time to be installed as there are various security guidelines which need to be followed during the installations of these scanning posts.”



Several Indians in China are expected to travel back during the Chinese holiday season starting January 15. Representation pic/Nimesh Dave

MoHFW spokesperson Dr Arun Kumar Singh, in a phone conversation, told mid-day: “As of now, no guidelines have been issued to this extent. I am constantly in touch with the officials and will let you know of any guidelines which the ministry issues.” An email query sent to the MoHFW regarding this got no response till the time of going to press.

Indians coming home

The month-long Chinese New Year holidays will start from January 15. During the holiday period, several Indian families residing in China travel to India as schools remain closed.

Expert Speak

Health experts expressed concern over the situation and have asserted that the screening process at Indian airports should start at the earliest. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, former state director general of health services and former chairman of the COVID Task Force, told mid-day, “We should start the screening of passengers immediately. In fact, the surveillance system should have been active in advance. There are two types of surveillance systems—active and passive surveillance. We should categorise the passengers travelling to Indian airports based on whether they are coming in from high-risk countries and start screening them accordingly.”

No cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the BMC declared that no case of HMPV has been detected in Mumbai. BMC officials said that HMPV is a major cause of acute respiratory infections. It is a common respiratory virus that can cause infections in the upper respiratory tract, similar to the common cold. This is a seasonal illness that typically occurs during winter and early summer, much like RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and influenza. The virus was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001. The BMC has appealed that there is no need to panic as necessary precautions are being taken.

How to stay safe

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC, Delhi) issued a statement regarding HMPV on January 3.

Dos

>> Cover mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing

>> Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer

>> Avoid public places if you have a fever, cough, or cold symptoms

>> Drink plenty of water and consume nutritious food

>> Ensure proper ventilation in all spaces to reduce infections

Don’ts

>> Avoid shaking hands with other people

>> Do not reuse tissues or handkerchiefs

>> Avoid close contact with sick individuals

>> Refrain from touching eyes, nose and mouth

>> Do not spit in public places

>> Avoid self-medication, make sure to consult a doctor