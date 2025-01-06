The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital, located in Chandkheda locality in Ahmedabad, on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection

A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad has been detected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, an official said on Monday. The HMPV case count in India now stands at three as two patients had earlier been tested positive for the virus in Karnataka.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel appealed to citizens to not panic and assured that the state government has made preparations to tackle the viral infection, news agency PTI reported.

The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital, located in Chandkheda locality in Ahmedabad, on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection, PTI reported.

After tests, he was found positive for HMPV, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's in-charge medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki said.

"HMPV [infection] was detected in the patient on December 26, but we learnt about it today as the private hospital reported it to us late," Solanki said.

The baby was kept in isolation, the official said.

HMPV outbreak: Two patients detected from Karnataka earlier

Earlier, the child was kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now, Solanki said.

Before this, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

According to PTI, Patel said the state Health and Family Welfare Department is on alert and has made preparations and arrangements to tackle this viral infection.

"As part of the precautionary measures, the health department held a meeting on January 4 and instructed every chief district health officer, civil surgeon, superintendents of sub-district hospitals in the state to pay full attention to matters related to the infection of this virus," he said.

Arrangements will be made for the diagnosis of HMPV in various government hospitals, the minister further informed. He appealed to citizens to not panic, but understand the viral infection symptoms and take measures accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has emphasised that HMPV outbreak has been reported globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been registered in various countries.

Furthermore, based on the current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in the Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country, the ministry informed.

Amid reports of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks, a meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) was held under the chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)