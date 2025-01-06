These two are the first cases to be reported from the city from two hospitals. Further details are awaited

Pedestrians walk past a wall mural promoting awareness on using face masks, in Bengaluru on Monday. Pic/AFP

Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Chennai and are currently receiving treatment, a health official confirmed on Monday.

These are the first cases to be reported from the city, with the children being treated in two different hospitals, news agency PTI reported. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, officials from the state health department convened a meeting to discuss measures for screening HMPV and the precautions required to prevent its spread, PTI reported.

HMPV Outbreak: Delhi Minister orders health department to make necessary arrangements

Following the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday instructed the Health and Family Welfare Department to make all necessary arrangements in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

In his directive, Bhardwaj emphasised that all hospitals should be fully prepared to manage any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, in line with guidance from the Union Health Ministry.

“The Health and FW Department should contact the Union Health Ministry to receive timely updates regarding preparedness in the capital. There is no need for delay; any directives required should be brought to me immediately. It is crucial that the hospitals of the Government of NCT of Delhi are well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, as advised by the Union Health Ministry,” the Minister stated.

Bhardwaj also directed the Delhi Health Secretary to inspect three hospitals daily and submit detailed reports, ANI reported.

“The Health Secretary will report on the Essential Drug List (EDL), the availability of medicines and ICU beds, the condition of equipment, and the status of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants,” he said.

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after an outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in individuals across all age groups.

Although the governments of Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, the Delhi government has directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illnesses.

Two of the three cases in Karnataka were identified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for various respiratory viral pathogens.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. The infant has since been discharged, according to the health ministry.

An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on 3 January after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, the ministry added.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)