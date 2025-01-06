The BMC has confirmed that no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in Mumbai. Citizens are urged to follow preventive measures as authorities monitor the situation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in Mumbai, according to a statement issued on Monday. The civic body reassured citizens that the HMPV strain reported in China does not currently pose a significant threat to public health, as per PTI.

In its release, the BMC stated that both the Union and Maharashtra governments have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being implemented to prevent any potential spread of the virus. The Directorate of Health Services, Pune, has already issued preventive guidelines on January 3 in light of reports of an HMPV outbreak in China.

"The public is advised not to panic unnecessarily," the release read. "Not a single case of HMPV infection has been reported in Mumbai. The Directorate of Health Services has outlined preventive measures to ensure public safety following global reports of the virus."

According to PTI reports, the state’s Public Health Department has analysed respiratory infection data for Maharashtra and found no significant increase in cases in December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. However, officials are taking a cautious approach and urging citizens to adopt basic hygiene practices to protect themselves from respiratory infections.

The BMC highlighted key preventive measures for residents, including covering their mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing or sneezing, frequent handwashing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, and avoiding public places if experiencing symptoms such as fever, coughing, or sneezing.

Citizens have also been advised to drink adequate water, consume nutritious meals, and maintain proper ventilation in living spaces. The BMC discouraged practices such as shaking hands, reusing tissues, and coming into close contact with individuals showing symptoms of illness. Additionally, people have been asked to avoid touching their faces frequently, spitting in public places, and self-medicating without consulting a medical professional.

HMPV, first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, is a seasonal virus known to cause acute respiratory infections, particularly in the upper respiratory tract. According to PTI, it is similar to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza and is more prevalent during winter and early summer months.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi had also released a statement on January 3 reiterating that HMPV does not currently pose a significant concern in India, as per PTI. The BMC has urged the public to stay informed and follow official guidelines to mitigate risks associated with respiratory infections.

(With inputs from PTI)