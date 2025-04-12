Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar leads protest against Censor Board asking for cuts in Phule movie

VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar leads protest against Censor Board asking for cuts in 'Phule' movie

Updated on: 12 April,2025 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar, on Friday, led a protest against the Censor Board in response to the decision.

VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar leads protest against Censor Board asking for cuts in 'Phule' movie

Patralekhaa and Pratik Gandhi

Listen to this article
VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar leads protest against Censor Board asking for cuts in 'Phule' movie
x
00:00

The much-talked-about biopic 'Phule', which is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, has faced a delay in its release after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to remove a couple of scenes that mention caste-related terms.


Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar, on Friday, led a protest against the Censor Board in response to the decision.


The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with Phule's birth anniversary; however, it was postponed due to the board's orders.


While speaking to ANI, Prakash Ambedkar strongly opposed the move and said the cuts would affect the "film's purpose."

"If those scenes are removed from Phule, the purpose of the film is lost. We are raising our voice against the arbitrary actions of the Censor Board. If they order the cuts, we will protest at their office," he told ANI.

The film stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule. It is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions.

Meanwhile, the makers have yet to announce a new release date.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Phule central board of film certification Prakash Ambedkar Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK