In Pic: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor & Taimur Ali Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan finds husband Saif Ali Khan "guilty of his good looks" x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor seems to be in a fun mood as the actress shared a cheeky compliment for her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, calling him "guilty of good looks" as she "played a cop" for the day.

The 'Jab We Met' actress took to her Instagram on Friday to post a series of pictures from different shoots taken on the same day but in different cities.

In her post, Kareena first shared a picture of herself sitting on a sofa in a formal outfit. The next two pictures featured Saif, who was seen riding a horse in a white kurta, blue jeans, and black sunglasses.

Praising Saif's commitment to work, Bebo wrote, "Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks. Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra. The film will also star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

A new poster for his film was unveiled earlier this month. The poster shows Saif giving an intense look, with a stunning diamond shadow cast around his eye. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

The teaser, released in February, offered a glimpse into the movie's plot, showcasing Saif and Jaideep's characters joining forces to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond.

The heist drama is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

