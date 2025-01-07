Maharashtra's health ministers have assured the public that the HMPV virus is treatable, addressing concerns after the infection was detected in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. They emphasised the importance of precautionary measures and the state's preparedness to handle cases.

Maharashtra’s Medical Education Minister Hassan Mushrif and Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar have issued a statewide alert for all medical colleges and state-run hospitals regarding the spread of the HMPV virus. They reassured the public that there was no need for concern, as the infection is treatable.

The ministers held a review after the state Cabinet expressed its concerns over the infection, which has affected five individuals in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. According to Mushrif, one of the patients has been successfully treated and discharged from the hospital.

In the meantime, two suspected cases have been reported in Nagpur, and their blood samples have been sent to Pune for further testing.

Mushrif stated that although the infection is not severe, vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with serious health conditions, should take extra precautions.

The state government plans to issue a standard operating procedure soon to prevent and manage the infection. "There is no need to panic. We will control the situation," he assured, adding that hospitals affiliated with medical colleges have been instructed to prepare isolation wards, stock up on medicines, and ensure adequate oxygen supplies. Medical officers and staff members have been asked to remain on duty, with leave cancellations in place to manage potential patient surges.

The health department has advised the public to take preventive measures against transmission, including frequent handwashing, the use of sanitiser, and consulting a doctor if experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or sneezing.

Abitkar confirmed that the Centre’s guidelines are being strictly followed to prevent the spread of the infection. "The virus has been around for some time, and we know how to treat it. However, we must remain vigilant," he said. He also clarified that the infection does not pose a serious threat to life.

Both ministers stressed that the use of masks and quarantine measures are not required at this stage, with Abitkar noting that the primary concern at present is public fear.