HMPV outbreak: Not a new virus, identified in 2001, says Union Health Minister

Updated on: 07 January,2025 12:14 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenges

Pic/PTI

After three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public on Monday, saying that there is no cause for alarm. He emphasized that the virus, first identified in 2001, poses no new threat, reported news agency ANI.


The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases of HMPV in Karnataka's Bengaluru, and another case was reported in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. These cases were detected as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.


Nadda reassured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenges.


In a video statement, the Health Minister said that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation, reported ANI.

"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001... HMPV spreads through the air and can affect people of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months," Nadda said, reported ANI.

He also mentioned that the government is closely monitoring the situation, with the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) keeping track of developments and ensuring the country's preparedness to handle any emerging health challenges.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognizance of the situation and will share its report with us shortly. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed, and no surge in any common respiratory viral pathogens has been observed in India. A joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on January 4 to review the situation," Nadda said, reported ANI.

"The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

In Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao emphasised that the HMPV cases are mild and similar to influenza-like illnesses, reported ANI.

Speaking to the media, he said the HMPV cases detected in Bengaluru are not connected to the HMPV cases in China, adding that there is no serious situation emerging from the virus.

Karnataka government officials said that the HMPV cases in Bengaluru are mild, with no further testing required at this stage.

"There is nothing to worry about. People need not panic; these are mild cases. Among both the children (who were detected with HMPV), one has been discharged, and the other is also doing well. It is a mild form of the common cold. The government is closely monitoring this. Our state medical education and health department have issued advisories. No testing is required as of now," State Minister for Medical Education, Dr Sharan Prakash said, reported ANI.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said that this new virus is causing some concern among the people.

"The Government of India has given a lot of clarifications regarding it. The state government should take precautions, such as providing masks, gloves and sanitation for health workers," he said, reported ANI.

In Gujarat, a two-month-old infant from Rajasthan tested positive for HMPV in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel reassured the public, saying there is "no need to panic" and that the state government is following precautionary measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported ANI.

"This (HMPV) has been detected in a 2-month-old child who came from Rajasthan's Dungarpur to Sarwar. The child has been referred from Sarwar to Ahmedabad. We are following the dos and don'ts that were used during COVID, and SOPs will be issued by the state government," Minister Patel said in a statement.

The two-month-old child has been shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Later, doctors at the hospital said that the child, who had been admitted on December 24 with cold, cough, flu-like symptoms, along with mild breathing difficulty, was treated, including in the ICU.

"As of now, the child is absolutely alright and ready for discharge... The child was found HMPV positive in our report. This is not a COVID-like virus," said Dr Nirav Patel, a doctor at the hospital, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that no HMPV cases have been reported in Mumbai, urging citizens to take necessary precautions.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

