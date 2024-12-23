Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > INS Tushil makes first port call to London on maiden deployment

INS Tushil makes first port call to London on maiden deployment

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Earlier in a post on X, the Spokesperson for the Indian Navy shared that INS Tushil set sail for India from Kaliningrad in Russia on December 17

INS Tushil makes first port call to London on maiden deployment

INS Tushil set sail from Russia to India on Dec. 17. Pic/X/@HCI_London

Listen to this article
INS Tushil makes first port call to London on maiden deployment
x
00:00

INS Tushil made its first port call to London as a part of its maiden operational deployment, the Indian High Commission in the UK shared. INS Tushil was commissioned on December 9 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.


The latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate of the Project 1135.6, of which six are already in service—three Talwar class ships, built at Baltisky shipyard, St Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at Yantar shipyard, Kaliningrad. Earlier in a post on X, the Spokesperson for the Indian Navy shared that INS Tushil set sail for India from Kaliningrad in Russia on December 17.


It was noted that during the ship’s passage, which will also be its maiden operational deployment, it would make carry out joint patrolling and maritime exercises with navies of friendly countries enroute, including at piracy hot spot areas in the region.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

london news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK