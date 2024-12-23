INS Tushil makes first port call to London on maiden deployment

Earlier in a post on X, the Spokesperson for the Indian Navy shared that INS Tushil set sail for India from Kaliningrad in Russia on December 17

INS Tushil set sail from Russia to India on Dec. 17. Pic/X/@HCI_London

INS Tushil made its first port call to London as a part of its maiden operational deployment, the Indian High Commission in the UK shared. INS Tushil was commissioned on December 9 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate of the Project 1135.6, of which six are already in service—three Talwar class ships, built at Baltisky shipyard, St Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at Yantar shipyard, Kaliningrad. Earlier in a post on X, the Spokesperson for the Indian Navy shared that INS Tushil set sail for India from Kaliningrad in Russia on December 17.

It was noted that during the ship’s passage, which will also be its maiden operational deployment, it would make carry out joint patrolling and maritime exercises with navies of friendly countries enroute, including at piracy hot spot areas in the region.

