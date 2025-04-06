Round up your squad and dig into Mumbai’s top hotpot spots—where flavour meets fun and camaraderie

Pics/Ashish Raje

A bubbling pot of flavourful broth, simmering gently on the table, surrounded by laughter, chatter, and the sizzle of fresh ingredients hitting the bubbling liquid—that’s the enchantment of a hotpot. More than just a meal, hotpot is taking the global food scene by storm as an experience that warms the soul and brings people closer, satisfying both the palate and the craving for connection. Round up your squad and dive into the ultimate hotpot experience at these top spots in the city.

For jeongol

This Korean-style communal hotpot is about sharing and savouring together. Mirai in Bandra offers a variety of ingredients—like meat, seafood, mushrooms, and vegetables—beautifully arranged in a shallow pot, simmered in a seasoned broth right at the table with an in-built hot stove. Jeongol dates back to ancient times when soldiers would cook food in their iron helmets during war due to a lack of cooking utensils. Today, it’s a comforting, flavourful dish that brings people together—much like other Korean hotpots such as budae jjigae (army stew) or shabu-shabu, but with its unique twist and vibrant presentation.

Having explored Asian food cultures firsthand, Rinchen Angchuk, Partner, Mirai, believes hotpot’s appeal lies in its interactive, social nature. Diners cook fresh ingredients together at the table, creating a sense of connection that’s especially appealing after COVID 19 when shared meals became rare.



Saamir Chandnani and Rinchen Angchuk

Saamir Chandnani, Partner at Mirai, notes that hotpots’ rise also ties into the growing popularity of Korean culture—from K-dramas and K-pop to Korean beauty trends—fuelling curiosity about authentic dining experiences. Social media and word of mouth have only amplified its appeal, as diners share their experiences and rave about the flavours.

For stone pots

Stone pots, a beloved staple in South Asian cuisine, are known for their incredible heat retention. Made from heavy stone or earthenware, they’re heated to high temperatures before being filled with ingredients, allowing the food to continue cooking right at the table. This keeps the meal piping hot from the first bite to the last while creating that irresistible crispy layer at the bottom that everyone loves. There’s something comforting about gathering around a sizzling stone pot, sharing stories while scooping out crispy, bold bites of a bubbling sundubu jjigae or hearty dolsot bibimbap; these meals bring people together around the table.

At China Bistro, the vibrant flavours of Chinese cuisine meet the soul-warming charm of stone pot cooking. The sizzle of rice and noodles mingles with rich aromas, drawing you through Asia’s culinary heart. Choose from the San Trio—a hearty medley of broccoli, bell peppers, bean sprouts, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and tofu served with rice in a zesty pepper sauce. Or dive into the Tom Yum—a bold, tangy fusion of silken tofu, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in a fragrant tom yum sauce paired with noodles.

For classic shabu-shabu

Pa Pa Ya, the modern Pan Asian bistro, has brought the complete hotpot experience to Mumbai in a classic shabu-shabu along with a spicy shio broth and a milder Tokyo broth. There are two types of noodles, four types of mushrooms, plenty of veggies, chicken and shrimp dumplings, five dipping sauces, chicken tempura and unlimited salads on the side.

For a Cantonese experience

Renowned for its authentic Cantonese and Sichuan flavours, the Oriental Blossom’s signature Chimney Soup HotPot is a soul-warming delight that brings tradition and flavour to the table. Curated by Chef Huang, this hotpot masterpiece is served in a traditional copper pot for an authentic touch. Choose between Cantonese style—with a mild, soothing broth—or Sichuan style, bringing a fiery, spice-packed punch for those who crave bold flavours. You can pick from three delicious options—Seafood and Vegetables HotPot, Chicken and Vegetables HotPot, and Vegetarian Chimney Hot Pot which is a wholesome medley of vibrant veggies and fragrant herbs.

For donabe pots

A donabe is a traditional Japanese clay pot used for cooking various hotpot dishes and one-pot meals. It’s made from thick, heat-resistant clay, which helps retain and evenly distribute heat, making it perfect for simmering soups, stews, and rice dishes. Donabe pots are commonly used to make dishes like nabe (hotpot), shabu-shabu, sukiyaki and kamameshi—seasoned rice cooked with vegetables, meat, or seafood.

Donabe are often beautifully crafted and decorated, with a lid to keep the heat and steam inside. Traditionally, they’re placed directly on a stovetop burner and brought to the table for serving, keeping the food warm throughout the meal. They’re cherished for their functionality and for adding a rustic, homey touch to meals.

At Donmai, you can choose from a range. There’s Kinoko don, which has Japanese rice, shimeji, shiitake, eryngii, enoki, silken tofu, and mushroom ankake sauce. The kyo rayu furikake or nasu don has Japanese rice, smoked eggplant, kyo rayu furikake, shiso pesto, house pickles; and unagi don has Japanese rice, grilled freshwater eel, kyo rayu furikake, sansho pepper, house pickles. The salmon don has grilled salmon zuke, Japanese rice, spicy soy butter, crispy salmon skin, katsuobushi and onsen tamago.

For nabe mono

Nabe mono, often called nabe, is a traditional Japanese hotpot dish with various ingredients cooked together in a simmering pot of broth at the dining table. The word nabe means pot, and mono means things, so it means ‘things in a pot’ and is typically enjoyed with family or friends, with everyone gathering around the hotpot and cooking their portions.

Ingredients are added gradually and often include thinly sliced meats, seafood, tofu, vegetables, and noodles (udon or soba). The broth could range from light soy-based to rich, spicy, or miso-based versions. Once cooked, the ingredients are often dipped in sauces like ponzu (citrus soy) or goma (sesame) before eating.

At Kofuku, nabe is about gathering around a simmering pot of deliciousness, sharing stories, and savouring soul-warming flavours. Choose from hearty options like seafood or chicken hotpot, served with shoyu and spicy sauces for that perfect balance of flavours. If you’re in the mood for something sweet and savoury, try the sukiyaki—tender slices of meat, tofu, and veggies bathed in a luscious soy sauce broth.

Pot in a box

When the idea of delivering hotpots first crossed The Little Food Co Catering’s founder, Chef Bhakti Mehta’s mind, it felt almost too ambitious to pull off. “Initially, I was brainstorming ways to add a hearty soup or hot bowl to our monsoon special menu. But something about a hotpot’s communal, comforting nature stuck with me. Instead of settling for a simple soup bowl, I thought—why not bring the entire hotpot experience to people’s homes?

That’s how our hotpot delivery concept was born. I had no idea what to expect when we launched it last year. We set a modest target—maybe 40-50 kits over two to three weeks. To our surprise, the response was overwhelming. In just three months, we ended up selling over 250 kits! The success made us realise that people craved interactive dining at home. It’s been on our menu since July 2024, and while it feels trendy, I believe it’s more than just a passing craze—it’s here to stay. We had two Hotpot Live pop-ups, which also turned out to be massive hits,” says Mehta.



Bhakti Mehta

She adds: “I’ve tasted unforgettable hotpots during my travels, from the intense, tongue-numbing Sichuan Mala hotpot in Chongqing to the comforting Thai boat noodle hotpot in Bangkok. One of the most surprising—and unexpectedly delicious—was a Coconut Hotpot I tried in Singapore, made with coconut water and pork collagen broth. It sounded odd but the flavour was rich, light, and soothing all at once. That experience taught me that hotpots can be wonderfully versatile, and I wanted to bring that sense of discovery and comfort back home.”