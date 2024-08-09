Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s proposed Waqf reforms ignite controversy, with critics accusing the government of constitutional overreach

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha . Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kiren Rijiju’s Waqf bills spark political firestorm x 00:00

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee after opposition parties objected to its provision. He also introduced The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. Home Minister Amit Shah said since the Waqf Act of 1995 came into being, there was a need to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923 which had lost its relevance. He accused the opposition of “misleading” Muslims and saying that amendments had to be brought in as the present act had many mistakes and could not serve its purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction. Soon after Rijiju sought leave to introduce the bill, many opposition MPs, who had given notices to oppose the bill, alleged that the proposed legislation was an “attack on the Constitution and federalism”.

Responding to the concerns flagged by opposition members, Rijiju said there will be no interference with freedom of any religious body in the Waqf bill. He also asserted that no provision of the Constitution has been violated in the draft law. He said that the Waqf Act 1995 did not serve its purpose and told Congress members that the proposed amendments seek to achieve what the Congress government couldn’t.

Opposition: Waqf bill draconian

The Opposition strongly protested against the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, with several INDIA bloc MPs calling it an attack on the Constitution and aimed at targeting Muslims. They also urged the government to withdraw the bill. Soon after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought leave to introduce the bill, Congress MP KC Venugopal — who had submitted notice to oppose its introduction — accused government of violating freedom of religion and attacking federal system through it. “This is a draconian law and a fundamental attack on the Constitution,” Venugopal said.He said people taught the BJP a lesson for its divisive politics but it was continuing with same, keeping in mind upcoming Assembly elections in several states.

JD(U) and TDP back Waqf bill

NDA allies JD(U) and TDP backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying it was aimed at bringing transparency in the functioning of the Waqf Board and not an attempt to interfere with running of mosques. JD(U)leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ asserted that the bill was not anti-Muslim.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever