The opposition on Thursday strongly protested against the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, with several INDIA bloc MPs calling it an attack on the Constitution and aimed at targeting Muslims. They also urged the government to withdraw the bill. Here is everything that you need to know about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Pic PTI

The bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards proposes far-reaching changes in the Wakf Act, 1995. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also aims at renaming the act to the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Waqf for the Bohra and Aghakhani communities. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

It also aims to clearly define 'Waqf' as "Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property".

One of its objectives is streamlining the manner of registration of Waqfs through a central portal and database. A detailed procedure is established for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all stakeholders concerned before recording any property as a Waqf property.

The Wakf Act, 1995, was brought to regulate 'Auqaf (assets donated and notified as Waqf)' by a 'wakif (a person who dedicates a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as religious or charitable)'.

The law was last amended in 2013.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha. "With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body. Forget about taking anyone's rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them," Rijiju said.

The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)