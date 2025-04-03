In a video statement, Ponnawalla expressed his approval of the decision, stating, "After more than 13 hours of discussion, the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha... I welcome it... Waqf will no longer be able to claim whatever it wants... Social justice has won today."

Shehzad Poonawalla hailed the passing of Waqf Amendment Bill. File pic

On Thursday, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hailed the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, describing it as a victory for social justice and effective governance after over 13 hours of debate in the lower house of the parliament.

In a video statement, Ponnawalla expressed his approval of the decision, stating, "After more than 13 hours of discussion, the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha... I welcome it... Waqf will no longer be able to claim whatever it wants... Social justice has won today."

Poonawalla highlighted that the legislation would protect the rights of the underprivileged Muslims and that all the "evils" in the Waqf system would end after it gets passed in the Rajya Sabha.

"Poor Muslims, women, orphan children, etc., will also benefit from Waqf properties... This is also a victory for good governance... Now, this bill will go to the Rajya Sabha, and when it becomes a law, all the evils that were in the Waqf system will end... This bill will ensure the rights of poor Muslims and maintain the constitutional system," Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs strongly opposed the passage of the bill, arguing that the timing and purpose of the passage were a tactic of the ruling government to divert attention from the US reciprocal tariff announcement.

"Parliament was working until 2 in the morning, and at 1:30 am, the US imposed tariffs. The country and especially the BJP voters must understand that this Waqf (Amendment) Bill was pre-planned to deviate people from the issue of tariffs. The US imposed 26 per cent tariffs, but the government is not ready to talk about that, and I have heard that the PM has now gone to Thailand," Congress MP Imram Pratapgarhi said.

Imran Masood, Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member for the Waqf Bill, also denounced the bill's passage, claiming that the constitution is "being crushed" and also signalled plans for a legal challenge against the legislation.

"The Constitution is being crushed... It's sad how things are proceeding based on their numbers (of MPs). We will continue our fight and take this to court," Masood asserted.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to begin its discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill around 1 pm, with eight hours set aside for the debate.

Congress will have about 45 minutes for their contributions. Nasir Hussain will be the first speaker from the party, followed by party MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Imran Pratapgarhi, who are also expected to speak.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday morning, April 3rd after a long 12-hour debate.

(With ANI inputs)