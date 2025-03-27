BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, said that, "Shri Krishna himself is called 'Gopal' - one who had divine love for cows and their protection and care.. Shameful how low one can go for vote bank appeasement."

After Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav made a statement that "cows and cowsheds spread foul smell," BJP on Thursday accused the SP chief of "insulting Hindu-Sanatana culture" and said that the Samajwadi Party is now becoming the "Samaptwadi Party" for the vote bank.



BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, said that, "Shri Krishna himself is called 'Gopal' - one who had divine love for cows and their protection and care.. Shameful how low one can go for vote bank appeasement."



"Samajwadi Party, now becoming 'Samaptwadi Party' for vote bank, is constantly insulting Hindu-Sanatan culture... This has become their standard operating procedure... Even Mahatma Gandhi used to advocate for saving cows, was he wrong, too?... The Samajwadi Party should apologise. First, they insulted the country's nationalists by making remarks on Rana Sanga and now they are insulting the followers of Hindu Sanatan culture," Poonawalla said.



Shehzad Poonawalla posted a video of Samajwadi chief Akhikesh Yadav saying that the BJP prefers "foul smell" as it builds cowsheds, whereas the SP favours "fragrance" and has developed perfume parks.



"BJP likes foul smell, that's why they are making cowsheds, while Samajwadi Party prefers fragrance, so we built a perfume park. As fragrance-loving people, we establish perfume parks, while they prefer foul smells," Akhilesh told reporters in Kannauj.



Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra said, "On one hand, Akhilesh Yadav finds a foul smell in cows, on the other, Rahul Gandhi's partner, a Congress MLA, finds bulls in saints who openly attack other religions... If you oppose Sanatan while living in India, then you should stop practising politics in India..."

In response to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "This shows the hatred he has for cows and Sanatan"



Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad said that this was his statement.



"This is his statement...we like the Constitution, and we are making efforts for the Constitution to be fully implemented," Azad said. (ANI)

( With ANI inputs)