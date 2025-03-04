Breaking News
Updated on: 04 March,2025 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

A 'Zero FIR' was first filed in Naupada in Thane after which it was transferred to Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai

A 'Zero FIR' was filed against legislator Abu Azmi in Naupada Police Station in Thane in connection with the remarks made on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb on Monday.


The case was transferred to Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai on Tuesday. The police have filed the case under Sections under cr no.59/25 u/s 299, 302, 356(1), 356(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).


Mumbai Police officers said they are investigating further.


abu azmi samajwadi party mumbai mumbai news aurangzeb

