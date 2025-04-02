The bill which was introduced in Lok Sabha, has drawn severe criticism from various opposition leaders

Abu Azmi strongly slammed WAQF Amendment Bill stating that government is targeting Waqf properties. File pic

Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday strongly criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill, claiming that the government was targeting Waqf properties, reported the ANI.

The bill which was introduced in Lok Sabha, has drawn severe criticism from various opposition leaders.



"This government will not do anything in favour of Muslims...They (govt) have their eyes on Waqf properties now. We will oppose this bill," Azmi told ANI.



In reaction to the bill's introduction, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the spokesperson of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said," Despite all our attempts, if this bill is passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, then we will start a nationwide movement against this discriminatory bill."



In Madurai, CPI MP D Raja said, "The Left parties, including the CPI, will vote against the bill."



Meanwhile, Pyare Khan, the Chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission, offered a contrasting view stating that the government was going to give rights to the underprivileged Muslims.



"Till now, no government has thought about Muslims. If they had thought about it, the condition of Muslims in this country would not have been like this. Now, if the government is going to give the rights to the poor Muslims, then we should welcome it and not oppose it," said Khan.



On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha began considering the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which includes suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year. The House also took up the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing.



Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced both bills for passage in the House.

Congress member KC Venugopal accused the government of trying to bulldoze the bill, saying that they had not been given enough time to move their amendments."You are bulldozing the legislation, you need to give time for the amendments, their no time for amendments," he said.

Earlier, Rijiju told the media that the bill is in the nation's best interest.

"Today is a historic day, and today, the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. This bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons," he said.



(With ANI inputs)