Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Abu Azmi urges Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to revoke suspension claims media misrepresented his statement

Abu Azmi urges Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to revoke suspension, claims media misrepresented his statement

Updated on: 08 March,2025 10:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Asim Azmi has written to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, requesting the revocation of his suspension. Azmi claims the media misrepresented his statement on Aurangzeb, tarnishing his image.

Abu Azmi urges Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to revoke suspension, claims media misrepresented his statement

File Pic

Listen to this article
Abu Azmi urges Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to revoke suspension, claims media misrepresented his statement
x
00:00

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Asim Azmi has written to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, requesting the revocation of his suspension. Azmi asserted that he was unfairly targeted by the media, which he accused of "misrepresenting" his statement on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.


According to ANI, Azmi maintained that he was not at fault in the matter and that his comments were taken out of context. In his letter to the Speaker, he stated, "The media tried to malign me by misrepresenting my statement. I humbly request that my suspension be withdrawn as I am not at fault in this matter."


Azmi clarified that he had been approached by media representatives who sought his reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks, in which Sarma invoked Aurangzeb while criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He explained that journalists followed him outside the assembly hall on March 3 and asked him about the Assam CM's statement. "In this context, I quoted Meena Bhargava's article and mentioned that Aurangzeb had helped temples," Azmi said.


The Maharashtra SP chief further stated that he had not made any reference to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in a negative manner and had always shown respect for him. "No statement has been made about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I have great respect for him. My image has been tarnished by attributing to me words which I did not speak," the letter read.

As per ANI, Azmi argued that his remarks about Aurangzeb were rooted in historical facts and that during Aurangzeb's reign, India was considered a prosperous nation. He asserted that the conflicts between Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were not religious in nature but were driven by power and territorial disputes.

"During Aurangzeb's time, India's borders extended to Burma (Brahmadesh) and Afghanistan. People possessed a significant amount of gold, and the country witnessed a prosperous era. I stated that Aurangzeb was a capable administrator based on historical facts. The conflicts between Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were not about religion but about power and land. I do not believe in caste or religious discrimination," Azmi stated in his letter.

Azmi reiterated his reverence for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, emphasising that he had never made any objectionable remarks about them. "I have not made any offensive statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I deeply respect both these great leaders," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

abu azmi aurangzeb maharashtra mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK