Mahayuti legislators slam Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Parab leader for comparing himself to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Updated on: 07 March,2025 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As the House convened, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said Parab had compared himself to Chhatrapati Sambhaji in his speech in the council on Thursday and demanded an apology from him as the treasury members trooped into the well

Anil Parab. Pic/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab's remark comparing himself to Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj drew the ire of ruling Mahayuti legislators in the Maharashtra council on Friday, as they sought an apology from him, reported news agency PTI.


The proceedings in the council were adjourned thrice following the din in the House.


As the House convened, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said Parab had compared himself to Chhatrapati Sambhaji in his speech in the council on Thursday and demanded an apology from him as the treasury members trooped into the well, reported PTI.


Hitting out at the Sena (UBT) leader, state Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said a clerk cannot be compared to Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Following this, ugly exchanges also took place between the two.

The Mahayuti's aggressive stance comes a day after the opposition cornered the government over RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks on Marathi, reported PTI.

Leader of Opposition in the council Ambadas Danve said if Parab's remark had hurt anyone, he, as a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed regret over it.

Though council chairman Ram Shinde informed the treasury benches that Danve had expressed regret, they did not relent.

Parab, in his defence, said that if the chair thinks his remarks have hurt anyone, they can be expunged, reported PTI.

He said he had only remarked that the way Chhatrapati Sambhaji had been tortured to change his religion, he too was being tortured to change his party, reported PTI.

Parab pointed out that BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya had named his dog 'Shambhu', and he too should be asked to apologise, reported PTI.

He said he also has a tweet of the BJP MLC apologising for the act.

It was only after Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil intervened and asked that the matter be put to rest, as Danve had expressed regret, that the issue got resolved.

I am not Uddhav to stay ongoing projects, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he was not his predecessor to stay ongoing projects.

Speaking on the motion thanking Governor C P Radhakrishnan for his address to the joint session of the state legislature, Fadnavis said decisions made by the previous Mahayuti government were not Eknath Shinde's alone but were made in coordination.

(With inputs from PTI)

