Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Bhaskar Jadhav in the state legislative assembly made a reference to a statement that those coming to Mumbai need not learn Marathi

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: Marathi language debate heats up in Assembly; Fadnavis and Bawankule defend state's stand x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterate that everyone should learn and speak Marathi. On Thursday, speaking in the state legislative assembly, the CM stated that respecting other languages is important, but while doing so one has to respect Marathi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Bhaskar Jadhav in the state legislative assembly made a reference to a statement that those coming to Mumbai need not learn Marathi. Speaking on the subject, Jadhav said, “The government has been talking about Marathi pride. Mahayuti government has even made it mandatory to use Marathi for communication in all its offices and semi-government. But, the Marathi language has been insulted and the government needs to explain its stand on the same.”

Replying to a query raised by Jadhav, Fadnavis said, “I have not heard Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement. I will take the information and speak on the same.”

Further elaborating on the government's stand on Marathi, Fadnavis categorically stated that everyone in the state should learn and speak Marathi.

The issue was raised in the legislative council too. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap and Anil Parab of the Shiv Sena UBT faction raised the issue. “How can one tolerate insult to the Marathi language?” Jagtap quipped.

Replying to the issue, revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule claimed that Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement seems to be presented in a wrong manner. Citing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted classical language status to the Marathi language, Bawankule said, “Everyone in Maharashtra should know Marathi.”

Reacting to state BJP president–Bawankule’s reply, Parab, complimented the government. “But will the government condemn those who have insulted the Marathi language?” Parab questioned.