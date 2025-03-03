Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says there are no rifts in tri-party government ahead of budget session; the CM, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, briefed the media before the four-week budget session, which begins from Monday

(From left) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a tea party organised at the Sahyadri State Guest House ahead of the Budget Session on Sunday. Pic/X/@CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed reports of a rift within the Mahayuti government, stating, “There is no one-upmanship.” He was addressing the media after the traditional tea party ahead of the state assembly session. Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, briefed the media before the four-week budget session, which begins from Monday.

The state budget will be presented on March 10. Taking a dig at the Opposition the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, and the Congress—for boycotting the customary tea party, Fadnavis said, “This was a good opportunity for dialogue. By abstaining from such meetings, the Opposition is cutting down its own opportunities to engage with the government.”



Mahayuti leaders attended the traditional tea party ahead of the state assembly session. Pic/X/@CMOMaharashtra

Before the ruling party’s press meet, MVA leaders addressed the media, explaining their reasons for skipping the tea party. They accused the government of misrule, corruption, false promises to farmers, and failing to maintain law and order. “When people—farmers and citizens—are suffering, how can we attend a tea party hosted by the ruling government?” said Ambadas Danve, leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council.

The MVA leaders also vowed to raise key issues, including tainted ministers in the cabinet, the alleged handover of prime land to Adani under the pretext of Dharavi redevelopment, the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, and the exclusion of beneficiaries from the Ladki Bahin Yojana. They also slammed Prashant Kortakar and Rahul Solapurkar for derogatory remarks against Maharashtra’s iconic historical figures.

Responding to this, Fadnavis said, “We are prepared for debate and will answer every question raised during the session.” Echoing the sentiment, Shinde noted that this would be the second session of the Mahayuti government and its first budget. “Though the government is new, the players are the same—only the roles have changed, except for Ajit Pawar,” he said. In the previous Mahayuti government, Shinde was CM and Fadnavis was deputy CM. In the current regime, Fadnavis is CM, while Shinde is his deputy.

Pawar, with a hint of humour, said, “My chair is fixed.” To this, Fadnavis quipped, “Ours (Shinde and mine) is a rotating chair.” Pawar was the deputy CM even in the previous government. However, Shinde issued a warning to the Opposition, particularly the UBT-led Shiv Sena, stating, “There is a limit to everything. If the tolerance level is breached, we will give befitting replies.”

Pawar, on the other hand, assured that despite the government’s strong majority, it would not rush through legislative business. “The session is four weeks long. We will conduct proceedings as per the rulebook, not just based on our numerical strength,” he said.

On number plate controversy

Fadnavis dismissed allegations of inflated costs for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), calling them misleading. “In some cases, Maharashtra’s rates are lower than those in other states. Our rates include GST and fitment, which is not the case elsewhere,” he clarified.

On government rifts

Fadnavis also addressed media reports suggesting that decisions taken by the Shinde government were being stalled. “If an MLA or citizen submits a letter, the standard remark is ‘please look and check.’ This does not mean an inquiry has been ordered or a decision has been stalled. If there is merit in a complaint, an inquiry will be conducted,” he explained. He urged journalists to follow ethical reporting standards by seeking responses from all sides before publishing.

On absence of MVA leaders

Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole, along with NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil, were absent from the Opposition’s meeting. Taking a swipe at MVA unity, Fadnavis remarked, “What is the reason for key leaders skipping such a crucial meeting?”