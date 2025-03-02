Two significant discussions will take place during the session. On March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, there will be a special discussion marking the 300th birth anniversary of Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Additionally, a two-day discussion will be held on the Constitution as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: CM Fadnavis assures no flagship scheme will be discontinued x 00:00

The state government is committed to presenting a well-balanced budget during the upcoming legislative session, ensuring that financial discipline does not impact capital expenditure, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said during the press conference with his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde on Sunday, on the eve of the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025. He also assured that no flagship scheme would be discontinued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press conference was held after the tea party reception with the legislators from the ruling alliance. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted the tea party over the "failure" of governance in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, Other Backward Classes (OBC) Welfare Minister Atul Save, Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike were also present for the press conference.

CM Fadnavis stated that this is the first Budget Session of the newly formed government, which will last for four weeks. Two significant discussions will take place during the session. On March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, there will be a special discussion marking the 300th birth anniversary of Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Additionally, a two-day discussion will be held on the Constitution as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The session will also see debates on five bills, with an emphasis on positive and detailed discussions on all subjects, including the participation of new legislators.

CM clarifies on health department file and HSRP

Addressing reports about a file from the health department being stalled, CM Fadnavis clarified that no such file had reached him, nor had he put any hold on it.

He explained that 9 per cent of the allocated funds were meant for capital expenditure under a Centre-approved scheme, but the Centre later revised the limit to 5 per cent. The ministers and secretaries concerned have been asked to prioritise accordingly.

Regarding High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for vehicles, the CM stated that Maharashtra’s charges are lower than those in other states. He noted that in other states, the GST (goods and services tax) and installation costs are charged separately, whereas in Maharashtra, both are included in the price.

On soybean procurement, CM Fadnavis highlighted that this year’s procurement is 10 times higher than the highest in the past 15 years. Warehouses are running out of storage space owing to the high volume of purchases, he informed and urged the media to present the government’s perspective while reporting such matters to prevent misunderstandings.

Action against insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

CM Fadnavis reiterated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is Maharashtra’s revered leader, and any derogatory remarks about him will not be tolerated. He assured strict action against those making such statements, adding that his government follows the path laid down by the great Maratha warrior.

Evaluation of 100-day initiative

The CM stated that the government’s 100-day initiative has received a tremendous response. He informed that he and his deputies have reviewed the progress, noting significant improvements, including cleaner offices and well-organised record rooms. In a recent virtual meeting, around 7,000 government officers and employees participated in the initiative.

After the 100-day period, the initiative will be independently evaluated by the Centre’s Quality Council of India. Departments with outstanding performance will be recognised, while benchmarks will be set to assess underperformance.

Government committed to development: Shinde

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasised that the state government is working for the welfare of the common people, balancing development projects with social welfare schemes. He stated that the pace of Maharashtra’s development will double, with growth accelerating fourfold, and this will be reflected in the upcoming budget. He urged the opposition to participate in the proceedings to raise public concerns, assuring that all queries will be addressed.

Prepared to answer all questions: Pawar

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured that the state government is prepared to address all concerns raised during the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025. He stated that discussions would cover the Governor’s address, supplementary demands, and two major special debates. "The government is ready to provide answers to every issue," said Pawar.