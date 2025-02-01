The budget will take the country on the path to becoming an economic superpower and a developed nation, Ajit Pawar said

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the state infrastructure has got a boost with budgetary allocations for several big-ticket projects as Mumbai gots over Rs 3,500 crore, reported the PTI.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said that the Union Budget 2025 has allocated Rs 1,465 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 and Rs 1,673 crore for the Mumbai Metro project.

मी केंद्रीय अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सीतारामन यांनी अर्थसंकल्पात घेतलेल्या निर्णयांचं स्वागत करतो. केंद्रीय अर्थसंकल्पातून महाराष्ट्रातील पायाभूत प्रकल्पांना भरीव निधी मिळाला असून त्याबद्दल प्रधानमंत्री मा.श्री. नरेंद्र मोदी साहेब आणि अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सीतारामन यांचे जाहीर आभार मानतो.… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) February 1, 2025

He said that Rs 652 crore has been set aside for the Integrated Green Urban Mobility project in Mumbai. As per the Budget figures, over Rs 3,500 crore has been provisioned for the city.

The deputy CM said Rs 1,094 crore has been earmarked for connecting economic clusters.

"This budget will take the country on the path to becoming an economic superpower and a developed nation. This will strengthen the infrastructure development of Maharashtra," Ajit Pawar said.

The Pune Metro has been allocated Rs 837 crore, while the Mula-Mutha river conservation project will get Rs 230 crore under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), Ajit Pawar said in the post, according to the PTI.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, also known as the Bullet Train project, has been allocated Rs 4,000 crore.

An additional Rs 126 crore has been set aside for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Railway - Training Institute, he said.

The Budget 2025 has allocated Rs 683 crore for the development of rural connectivity, said Ajit Pawar.

The deputy CM said Rs 596 crore has been earmarked for the Maharashtra Agribusiness Network Magnet Project and Rs 186 crore for energy conservation and lift irrigation works in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday termed the Budget 2025 as a transforming rural India budget which will encourage the citizen-centric investment, an official statement said.

"The budget paves the way for a developed India, is all-inclusive, and is a historic budget for a developed nation. It will make the economy more mature and strengthen it further. It provides relief to the middle class, salaried individuals, youth, farmers, and laborers. The provisions in this budget will support many of Maharashtra’s ambitious policies. In particular, since Maharashtra is the startup capital, it will greatly benefit from the new policies," said Devendra Fadnavis.

(with PTI inputs)