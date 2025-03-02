As there is insufficient space for the vehicles of the dignitaries, some pay-and-park facilities have been suspended and parking of vehicles, other than those of dignitaries, will be prohibited

Representational pic

Mumbai Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for motorists ahead of the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that in order to prevent obstruction or inconvenience to public and to maintain smooth vehicular traffic movement in view of the Maharashtra Budget session, traffic restrictions were being issued in parts of south Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 will begin on Monday, March 3, and the state Budget for the fiscal 2025-26 will be presented in both Houses of the legislature on March 10.

On the eve of the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, along with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, briefed the press on Sunday after the traditional tea party.

In the previous Maharashtra budget, which was presented before the state assembly elections held last year, the government unveiled a series of welfare initiatives totaling Rs 96,000 crore. Among the key announcements were the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana aimed at empowering girls, an apprenticeship scheme for the youth, free electricity for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP (horsepower), scholarships for girls from economically weaker sections (EWS), and the provision of three free gas cylinders for 52 lakh households.

Meanwhile, the traffic restrictions will remain in place from the beginning of the session from March 3 until its end, the notification issued by the police stated.

The traffic restrictions were issued by Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Mumbai Police.

The notification stated that the following traffic advisory is suggested to avoided obstruction and inconvenience to public:

- Temporary suspension of Pay-and-park Facility

As there is insufficient space for the vehicles of the dignitaries, the following Pay-and-park Facilities will be suspended, and parking of vehicles other those of dignitaries will be prohibited:

1) Jamanal Bajaj Road (Usha Mehta chowk to dead end of the road)

2) Vinay K Shah Road (Jamanalal Bajaj Road to Murli Deora Chowk)

3) Dorabaji Tata Road (Murli Deora Chowk to Genda Point)

4) Ramnath Goenka Marg (Sakhar Bhavan to Vidhan Bhavan Road)

5) Vidhan Bhavan Road (Union Bank building to Madam Cama Road)

- The Parking Facility is provided on the following roads for dignitaries:

1) VV Rao Road

2) Free Press Journal Road

- Road closure from March 3 until the end of the session

Ramnath Goenka Marg shall be closed for all vehicular traffic as and when required from Sakhar Bhavan upto its junction with Vidhan Bhavan, except for emergency vehicles such as fire brigades, police vehicles and ambulances etc.