On the eve of the RTO Foundation Day on Saturday, the road transport fraternity had reiterated its long-standing demand for the abolition of state border checkposts in Maharashtra, aligning with the Central Government’s vision of 'One Nation, One Market'

CM Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Transport Commissioner Office, ‘Parivahan Bhavan,’ in Worli, Mumbai, on Sunday. Pic/X

Listen to this article All state border checkposts to be abolished by April 15, announces CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

In a landmark announcement made during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Transport Commissioner Office, ‘Parivahan Bhavan,’ in Worli, Mumbai, on Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted the transporters' demand and declared that all state border checkposts will be abolished by April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

A committee set up to study the issue had already submitted its report to the Maharashtra Government, recommending the abolition of border checkposts. This move is a part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day action plan to modernise Maharashtra’s transport sector.

On the eve of the RTO Foundation Day on Saturday, the road transport fraternity across Maharashtra and India had reiterated its long-standing demand for the abolition of state border checkposts in Maharashtra, aligning with the Central Government’s vision of 'One Nation, One Market'.

Bal Malkit Singh, former president and advisor of All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and advisor of the Federation of Bombay Motor Transport Operators (FBMTO) had appealed to Chief Minister Fadnavis to act swiftly on this critical issue.

"Most states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Assam, have already eliminated border checkposts, ensuring smoother and faster movement of goods and passengers. Maharashtra must now take decisive action to stay competitive in the transport and logistics sector," Singh said.

“With all vehicle and tax-related data available online, physical border checkposts are outdated and unnecessary. Maharashtra must embrace technology and align with national policies to ensure a seamless transport network,” he added.

Singh said the transport community eagerly awaited the government’s positive action, ensuring that Maharashtra leads the way in 'Ease of doing business' and transport efficiency.

Points highlighted by transporters

- Seamless transport and reduced delays: GST (goods and services tax), Vahan, Sarathi, FASTag, and E-Way Bills have made physical checkpoints redundant.

- Curbing corruption and red tape: Eliminating border checkposts will reduce harassment and compliance burdens.

- Economic growth and competitiveness: Faster transit will enhance Maharashtra’s status as a logistics and trade hub.

- Revenue efficiency: Digital monitoring ensures tax collection without manual interference.