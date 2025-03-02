Devendra Fadnavis bats for zero tolerance on drugs, warns cops of dismissal if found involved

Addressing the Senior Police Officers Conference 2025, Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep concern about the rising drug problem and called for the maximum use of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) in daily police work

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday advocated a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and warned that policemen found illegally involved in narcotics cases would be dismissed.

Addressing the Senior Police Officers Conference 2025, he expressed deep concern about the rising drug problem and called for the maximum use of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) in daily police work, an official release said.

The CM said if a cop is found to be involved in the drug trade, the individual would be "dismissed without suspension", the release said, quoting Fadnavis, who also heads the home ministry that has authority over the police department.

He said Maharashtra police faces the challenge of maintaining its leading position in the country while implementing new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The chief minister highlighted the need to enhance forensic capabilities, saying the new criminal laws place significant emphasis on forensic and technical evidence. He said all police units would receive tablet computers to ensure 100 per cent accurate evidence recording and advocated for "100 per cent forensic visits in investigations".

To expedite pending cases, he suggested hiring manpower through external sources and providing specialised training.

The chief minister proposed the creation of "Notified Evidence Centers" in police and forensic labs and the expansion of telemedicine evidence systems in jails, stressing that all necessary funds would be allocated for these initiatives.

Seized assets in completed cases should be returned to parties concerned within six months under the new legal provisions, he said.

Fadnavis said that no more than two addenda (additional materials) concerning legal proceedings would be allowed and government prosecutors should raise objections to any further requests. He announced plans to conduct meetings with all police units to improve the conviction rate.

He also underscored the need for the implementation of the witness protection scheme and the proper registration of e-summons, allowing police to use their own phones until tabs are provided.

Fadnavis also addressed the increasing trend of crimes involving minors and directed strict action against those using juveniles. He stressed the need for the implementation of fast-track courts for women and the tracking of kidnapping cases.

The CM called for strict action against illegal weapon possession and advocated the use of social media for outreach and the monitoring of fake news.

He also addressed concerns about extortion and harassment of industries, assuring that strict action would be taken against offenders, regardless of their political affiliations.

A police manual was also released during the event, the release added.

