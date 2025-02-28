Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to bring significant changes across all sectors in the coming years. Therefore, AI should be integrated into governance processes, directed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that public orientation, dynamism, and transparency are essential components of good governance.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to bring significant changes across all sectors in the coming years. Therefore, AI should be integrated into governance processes, directed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis commended officials for their exceptional performance under the government’s ambitious 100-day plan.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister highlighted the transformative impact AI is expected to have across various sectors and urged departments to incorporate AI-driven solutions for enhanced governance. He stated that AI should be embedded into systems to streamline operations and improve public service delivery.

On December 9, 2024, CM Fadnavis directed all departments to prepare a 100-day action plan to ensure the effective execution of government schemes and improved accessibility for citizens.

The review meeting saw participation from Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and thousands of government officials, including 6,854 attendees via video conferencing, marking a record for the largest virtual government meeting.

During the session, 15 departments that demonstrated outstanding achievements presented their progress. Fadnavis recognized their contributions with certificates of appreciation, encouraging continued innovation in governance.

Fadnavis stated that government offices, from Mantralaya to village-level offices, must prioritize efficient public service delivery to enhance citizen satisfaction. He emphasized that effective governance attracts investment, making Maharashtra a leader in development, and sustained efforts are essential to maintain this status. A comprehensive evaluation of the 100-day plan will be conducted at the department and district levels. Departments performing exceptionally well will be honoured on May 1, while those scoring below 40 per cent will be subjected to scrutiny.

The 100-day action plan targeted key areas such as the enhancement of departmental websites, improved ease of living for citizens, cleanliness and sanitation initiatives, efficient grievance redressal mechanisms, infrastructure upgrades for government offices, investment promotion initiatives, training programs for government employees, E-Office implementation for seamless administration, adoption of innovative projects, AI integration in governance, and regular field visits by officials for direct engagement, a statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office said.

According to the statement, a rigorous selection process was undertaken to identify top-performing officials across various sectors. Thirty-six District CEOs and 36 District Collectors were shortlisted at the divisional level. Two CEOs were selected by the Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department, while two District Collectors were chosen by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department. Among 22 Municipal Commissioners, six were shortlisted, and two were finalized by the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department. Among 11 Police Commissioners, four were shortlisted, and one was selected by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department. One Divisional Commissioner was selected from six divisional heads by the Revenue Department. One IGP was chosen from six Police Ranges by the Director General of Police. Among 34 District SPs, eight were shortlisted, and two were selected by the Principal Secretary of the Home Department. Among all Secretaries and Directors, six were shortlisted, and two were selected by the Chief Secretary.

Fifteen departments and offices were honoured for their exceptional contributions, including the Palghar Police Superintendent Office, Satara Police Superintendent Office, Special IGP Office Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai Police Commissioner Office, Home Department Mantralaya, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad Office Dhule, District Collector Office Nagpur, Zilla Parishad Office Chandrapur, District Collector Office Jalgaon, Divisional Commissioner Office Pune, Tribal Commissioner Office, Medical Education Commissioner Office, and Soil & Water Conservation Department Mantralaya.

Notable officials who received special recognition from CM Fadnavis included Balasaheb Patil (Palghar Police Superintendent), Sameer Aslam Sheikh (Satara Police Superintendent), Virendra Mishra (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar IGP), Vivek Phansalkar (Mumbai Police Commissioner), Iqbal Singh Chahal (Home Additional Chief Secretary), Shekhar Singh (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner), Saurabh Rao (Thane Municipal Commissioner), Vishal Narwade (Dhule ZP CEO), Vivek Johnson (Chandrapur ZP CEO), Vipin Itankar (Nagpur District Collector), Ayush Prasad (Jalgaon District Collector), Dr. Pulkundwar (Pune Divisional Commissioner), Leena Bansode (Tribal Commissioner), Rajeev Nivatkar (Medical Education Commissioner), and Ganesh Patil (Soil & Water Conservation Secretary).

Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra government’s focus on AI-driven governance aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and public service delivery. With the successful execution of the 100-day plan, the state continues to set a benchmark for administrative excellence and innovation.