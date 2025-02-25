CSR funds to promote balanced development of tribal regions in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis stated that efforts are being made to provide quality education and opportunities for the tribal children

CM was speaking at a conference organised by the Tribal Development Department and the United Nations Development Programme

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds will promote balanced development of tribal regions in state, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the state government is making concerted efforts to bring the tribal community into the mainstream. Various schemes are being implemented for their welfare. The government is committed to the comprehensive development of tribal areas, and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds will be utilized to achieve balanced growth in these regions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated.

CM was speaking at a conference organised by the Tribal Development Department and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the need for rapid access to education and healthcare for the tribal community to bring them into the development mainstream.

He also urged that CSR funds should not be limited to metropolitan areas but should be used for balanced development, especially in education and healthcare sectors.

The Chief Minister stated that the tribal community has a rich history and cultural heritage. Though they once had their own systems of rules, laws, and values, they have lagged behind due to the passage of time. To help bring the community into the mainstream, both the central and state governments are implementing various schemes.

These initiatives are aimed at inspiring a new hope in their lives, with a particular focus on providing nutritious food to pregnant women and children, he added.

Approximately 9.5 per cent of Maharashtra's total population is from the tribal community, and 10 per cent of the country's total tribal population resides in Maharashtra.

As such, the state is recognised as home to a large number of tribal populations.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that efforts are being made to provide quality education and opportunities for the tribal children in prestigious schools, ensuring they get the right platform to showcase their natural talents.

He also congratulated the Tribal Department for organising the conference, which aims to speed up the development of Scheduled Tribes. He thanked all the representatives attending the event for their participation.

Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ashok Uike, speaking at the event, said, "For the first time, we are initiating a CSR for Change program in partnership with the corporate sector to support the upliftment of our tribal brothers and sisters. With the support of CSR partnerships, we will strengthen the efforts of our development programs."

Vijay Waghmare, Secretary of the Tribal Development Department, in his introductory remarks, shared the various schemes and efforts being made at the government level for the upliftment of the tribal community. Rajendra Bharud, Commissioner of the Tribal Research and Training Institute, expressed his gratitude at the conclusion of the event.

The event was also attended by P. Anbalagan, Secretary of the Industry Department, and Leena Bansod, Commissioner of the Industry Department.