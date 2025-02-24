State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the 51-km-long 'Sadbhavana (compassion) Yatra' will be held as the social environment in the state has become "extremely polluted"

Harshvardhan Sapkal. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Sarpanch murder case: Congress to hold foot march from Massajog village to Beed city on March 8 x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress on Monday announced that it will organise a foot march on March 8 from Massajog village in Beed district, which came into the limelight following the sarpanch murder case, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the 51-km-long 'Sadbhavana (compassion) Yatra' will be held as the social environment in the state has become "extremely polluted".

"It is important that the secular and progressive nature of the state is reinstated. The party will hold the Yatra from Massajog village marking the International Women's Day," he stated, as per the PTI.

Harshvardhan Sapkal said that the yatra is not political but planned with social responsibility.

"Beed is one of the districts with the worst gender ratio, and that is why we have chosen March 8 to kickstart the yatra," he said, according to the PTI.

He said several leaders of Congress, social workers, students, women, citizens, and authors, will pay respect to the religious places of Bhagwangad and Narayangad before embarking on the yatra.

The march will culminate into a rally at Beed city, Sapkal said, adding that a similar march would be held in future in Parbhani, where a Dalit youth died in judicial custody after violence erupted due to the alleged desecration of the copy of the Constitution at Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, the news agency reported.

Anyone with self-respect would've quit, says Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said that anyone with self-respect would have quit.

Pawar's statement comes amid demands that Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resign after his close aide was held in the case.

Dhananjay Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the abduction and brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed on December 9.

"Anyone with self-respect would have quit," Sharad Pawar said even as Dhananjay Munde has dug in his heels claiming he has no link to the Massajog case, as per the PTI.

Sharad Pawar also slammed Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe for her "Mercedes for posts" corruption jibe aimed at Uddhav Thackeray.

(with PTI inputs)