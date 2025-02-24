A special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur has deferred the hearing in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi to March 6 after the complainant’s lawyer failed to appear. The case stems from an alleged remark made by Gandhi against Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections.

A special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur has adjourned the hearing in a defamation case against Leader of Opposition and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi to March 6, PTI reports.

The case, which dates back to 2018, revolves around an alleged objectionable remark made by Gandhi against Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to PTI, the hearing was scheduled for Monday following the completion of the complainant’s cross-examination on February 11.

However, with the complainant’s lawyer, Santosh Kumar Pandey, absent from the proceedings, the court deferred the matter to the next hearing date.

Rahul Gandhi’s counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, confirmed that the cross-examination had taken place as planned earlier this month, but the absence of the complainant’s legal representative led to another postponement.

The case was originally filed by Vijay Mishra, a local BJP politician from Hanumanganj under the Kotwali Dehat police station area, who claimed that Gandhi’s remarks in 2018 had caused him personal distress. He lodged the complaint in the same year, seeking legal action against the Congress leader for his alleged "indecent remark."

Over the years, the case has witnessed several legal proceedings, with multiple delays.

PTI reports that Gandhi had not appeared before the court for several hearings. However, in December 2023, a warrant was issued, following which he finally appeared in court.

In February 2024, after receiving a fresh summons, the Congress leader attended the hearing, and the special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Subsequently, the court directed him to record his statement, which, after numerous deferrals, was eventually completed on July 26, 2024.

Gandhi has pleaded not guilty and maintained that the case is a politically motivated conspiracy against him. Despite his plea, the court has instructed the complainant to furnish evidence to support the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)