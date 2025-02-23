According to reports, authorities confiscated cannabis plants worth more than Rs 12.6 crore from a farm and arrested a farmer

Pic/X

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal seeks thorough probe into cannabis cultivation in Buldhana

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday expressed concerns over the seizure of cannabis worth Rs 12 crore from a farm in Buldhana district, and claimed that a farmer could not have managed such extensive cultivation without political backing.

According to news agency PTI, while speaking to reporters, Sapkal urged the local police to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover those responsible for the illegal operation.

"A farmer could not have managed such extensive cultivation without political backing. I urge the local police to conduct a thorough investigation to find the individuals behind this operation. Even as narcotic substances were cultivated in Buldhana, the police were occupied with extortion activities," said the Congress leader, when asked about the police's raid on a farm in the district on Saturday.

According to reports, authorities seized cannabis plants worth more than Rs 12.6 crore from the farm and arrested a farmer. Following the operation, law enforcement has increased vigilance across the district to prevent further illegal farming activities, PTI reported.

Sapkal claimed that conventional farming has become unaffordable for many, forcing farmers to resort to the cultivation of illegal drugs.

"If such a trend is seen in the state, it is a warning. I urge the government to take action. The current administration seems to be neglecting constitutional duties and is focusing on maintaining power," he said, according to PTI.

The Congress leader also pointed out that Maharashtra's revenue deficit has led to the cessation of various government schemes, and criticised the government for prioritising its own interests.

Furthermore, Sapkal urged the government to make 'Chhava', a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free, noting that the Maharashtra government has yet to act on the demand made during Shivaji Jayanti earlier this week.

Congress to hold AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9

The Congress announced that it will hold its All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 8 and 9. The session will focus on addressing the challenges posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "anti-people" policies, its alleged attack on the Constitution, and formulating the party's future strategy.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, KC Venugopal, said that the upcoming session would not only provide a platform for crucial deliberations but also reaffirm the Congress party's commitment to addressing the concerns of the common people and presenting a strong alternative vision for the nation.

"This significant gathering will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the anti-people policies and the relentless attack on the Constitution and its values by the BJP, while charting the party's future course of action," Venugopal said.

(With PTI inputs)