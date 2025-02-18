Speaking at the party meeting after taking over from former state unit chief Nana Patole, Sapkal sought cooperation from workers as well as leaders to revive Congress in Maharashtra

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday took charge of his post and said he would work to strengthen the party's organisation in the state and bring it back to power, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking at the party meeting after taking over from former state unit chief Nana Patole, Sapkal sought cooperation from party workers as well as leaders to revive Congress in Maharashtra.

"If we don't try, we will not succeed," he said.

He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over its drive to enroll one crore members in Maharashtra and its claim to be the biggest party, adding that it was actually weak in the state, PTI reported.

"If it is the biggest political party, what was the need for it to break the Shiv Sena and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), and take Congress leaders in its fold," he said.



Sapkal said he wants honest and committed workers for rebuilding the party in Maharashtra.

"I want to tell AICC (All-India Congress Committee) in-charge Ramesh Chennithala that I will not vie for any other post, including chief minister (CM). I don't want to become CM, MP (Member of Parliament) or MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly). I will work to ensure that the party returns to power and a Congress leader becomes chief minister," he said.



Sapkal will hold discussions with district unit chiefs, office-bearers and other leaders to draw up a roadmap for the future, PTI reported.



Senior leader Prithviraj Chavan said Sapkal has the determination to navigate the party through tough times.

"We have a good opportunity to turn the tide in the local bodies polls. Sapkal is an organisation man and fit to lead the state unit," said the former CM.

Balasaheb Thorat, another senior leader, said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alone was fighting to save democracy and protect the Constitution, and the party needs to "strengthen his hands."

Congress activists in Maharashtra should rise to this challenge and work to unite society, save democracy and protect the Constitution, Thorat added.

Sapkal takes over at a time when the Congress is on a low following its disastrous performance in the November assembly polls, in which it would win just 16 seats in the 288-member assembly.

(With PTI inputs)