People of Maharashtra showed in assembly polls which Shiv Sena is real: Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:00 PM IST  |  Ratnagiri (Maharashtra)
Shinde attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), stating that it works for a family, while his Shiv Sena works for Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the people of Maharashtra has shown in the assembly elections that which was real Shiv Sena.


Eknath Shinde heads the ruling Shiv Sena in the state.


He said that  people showed which Shiv Sena was the real one in last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls.


Addressing a "thanks giving" rally in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra which was aimed at celebrating the party's impressive victory in the Konkan region, Eknath Shinde also attacked the opposition parties for blaming the Election Commission, Supreme Court, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and alleging discrepancies in the voters' list for their electoral loss, according to the PTI.

He attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), stating that it works for a family, while his Shiv Sena works for Maharashtra.

The opposition runs a fake narrative, but the Shiv Sena does positive work which is why people voted for it in the assembly polls, Shinde said.

The Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a landslide victory in the assembly polls held in November 2024.

In the Lok Sabha elections (held months prior to that), the Shiv Sena got 2 lakh more votes than the Sena (UBT). In the assembly polls, Sena (UBT) contested 97 seats, but won only 20. The Shiv Sena fought 87 seats but won 60 seats, and 15 lakh more votes than Sena, Shinde said.

"Then tell me which Shiv Sena is real. People have shown which one is the real Shiv Sena that runs on the ideals of Bal Thackeray," he said, as per the PTI.

During the rally, former MLA of the undivided Shiv Sena Subhash Bane, who was with the Shiv Sena (UBT), joined the Shinde-led party.

"Some people blame the Election Commission, Supreme Court and EVMs for their loss. The EC and EVMs are good when you win, and are bad when you lose. Now you allege irregularities in the voters' list," he said.

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde said, "Leaders who work to expand the party are being cut to size (by Shiv Sena UBT)."

The Maharashtra deputy CM assured that the welfare schemes launched by his government will not stop.

All these schemes were well-thought out before they were started, he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

