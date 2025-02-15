Deputy CM calls meeting to review preparations for the Nashik Kumbh Mela weeks after CM Devendra Fadnavis issued instructions to authorities

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (left) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Shinde Sena, BJP trying to outdo each other while preparing for Maha Kumbh 2025? x 00:00

They may be ruling partners in the state, but it appears that the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are trying to outdo each other even when it comes to large-scale events like the Kumbh Mela.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday called for a meeting to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela during a meeting held in Nashik where the religious event will be held in 2027. The religious gathering, which attracts millions of devotees and tourists, is celebrated every 12 years and the last time it was held in Nashik was in 2015.

The meeting assumes significance as the state government, while preparing for the Kumbh in Nashik, is taking precautionary measures to avoid any situation like the recent stampede in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Fadnavis had held a meeting in January with all senior IAS officials in Mantralaya, which includes the chief secretary and additional chief secretary, at the CMO. On Friday, Shinde had a meeting in Nashik with senior police and municipal officials from there. In fact, Shinde’s office has now issued a statement that says he has directed authorities to ensure that there are no problems with traffic and other arrangements.

In August 2003, 39 people lost their lives and several people were injured during a stampede in the Nashik Kumbh Mela. Officials attached to Shinde’s office said the meeting was called to take stock of preparations as the deputy chief minister heads the urban development department. Ahead of the meeting, Shiv Sena leaders speaking to the media reiterated the party's claim over the guardian ministership of Nashik. “We have staked claim to the post. We still continue to stand our ground,” a Sena leader said on condition of anonymity.

The guardian minister is considered a power centre in politics as they chair meetings of the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), which allocates funds for development projects. The appointment of Raigad and Nashik’s guardian ministers was put on hold by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following an objection by Shinde Sena over the announcement. Fadnavis had announced Aditi Tatkare of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and BJP’s Girish Mahajan as the guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik, respectively.

Asked whether there was growing competition for political and administrative dominance as Shinde and Fadnavis are involved in shaping the festival’s preparations, with their individual roles, the Sena leader said, “Both senior leaders of the ruling regime are doing their duty. One should not read too much into this development.”

Earlier, in January, Fadnavis had conducted a meeting in Mumbai regarding preparations for the Nashik Kumbh. In this meeting, the chief minister made it clear to government officials about his aim to position Nashik as a global spiritual destination. He also, accordingly, instructed all the authorities concerned to ensure no stone was left unturned when it came to accommodation, mobility and safety of citizens and tourists at the religious event.