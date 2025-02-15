Convicted 26/11 conspirator currently detained in US will be extradited to India following PM Narendra Modi’s bilateral talks with US president Donald Trump

Tahawwur Rana, one of the conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence in the police department’s security arrangements to lodge high-profile prisoners like 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana in a Mumbai jail. Fadnavis, on Friday, confirmed that Rana would be brought to Mumbai from the US for trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

After bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump made an announcement to extradite 2008 Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana to India. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the US’s agreement to extradite 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana, Fadnavis speaking to media persons in Delhi, on Friday, confirmed that Rana would be brought to Mumbai for trial.

Rana, said to be a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged in one of the detention centres in the US. According to investigation reports, Rana is said to be associated with terrorist David Headley, one of the conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.



CM Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Asked whether Mumbai jail is in a position to lodge Rana, Fadnavis said, “Kasab was kept in Mumbai prison, so there shouldn’t be any issue when it comes to Tahawwur Rana?" Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the November 26, 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, then during the court trial, was kept in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Fadnavis was in Delhi for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The union home minister had called for a meeting to evaluate the progress of the implementation of three new criminal laws in Maharashtra. The laws under review include the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Civil Code, and the Indian Evidence Code.

A press release issued by the Fadnavis office stated that during the meeting, the Maharashtra CM informed about the deployment of 27 mobile forensic vans and the state’s plans to expand this network over the next six months. Mobile forensic vans are introduced in the system for conducting forensic examinations at crime scenes.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis in the meeting even mentioned the home department plans to set up cubicles in jails for witnesses to testify online. “This will reduce the need for transporting prisoners to court,” Fadnavis, who also heads the Maharashtra home minister added. Jail authorities and Crime Branch sources have stated that they are awaiting details from the Home Department. Since the extradition is being carried out in an NIA case, custody will most likely be granted to the NIA first.

With inputs by Faizan Khan