CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government is ready to lodge 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana in jail once he is extradited from the United States of America.

Fadnavis' comments came after US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has approved the extradition of "very evil" Tahawwur Rana, wanted by Indian probe agencies for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, "to face justice in India".

"We kept Kasab, what is the big deal here? We will keep him for sure," Fadnavis said in New Delhi when asked about Maharashtra's preparedness once Rana is extradited.

Ajmal Kasab, one of the 10 terrorists involved in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks, was arrested from one of the carnage sites in Mumbai, reported the PTI.

He was lodged in jails in Maharahstra during his trial for four years and hanged in Pune's Yerwada central jail in 2012.

CM Fadnavis said that during the investigation, Pakistan's role in the terror attack was exposed and established.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring Tahawwur Rana to India for trial.

"I want to profusely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his (Rana) extradition. We all wanted that the person who conspired against us, the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack to be handed over to India," he said, according to the PTI.

The state chief minister further said that initially America was reluctant to hand over Rana to India and wanted to protect him but due to the initiative of the Prime Minister, extradition of Tawwahur Rana has been in a way cleared by America and its President Donald Trump.

"I believe this is very significant for India. Because it is very important that the criminals should get punishment through our judicial and legal process," he said, as per the PTI.

Tawwahur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

Speaking at a joint press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on Thursday, President Donald Trump said, "Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice," the news agency reported.

The extradition of Tawwahur Rana was cleared by the US Supreme Court in January as it rejected his review petition in the case.

(with PTI inputs)