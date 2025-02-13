Calling her a scholarly, dedicated, and multifaceted personality, CM Fadnavis said that Sushma Swaraj made significant contributions both as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and as the Minister of External Affairs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched an audiobook and an e-book titled 'Agni Shikha: Sushma Swaraj' on the life of the late External Affairs Minister, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Sushma Swaraj was a scholarly, dedicated, and multifaceted personality. She made significant contributions as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and as the Minister of External Affairs. Her work and life journey will certainly reach the next generation through the e-book and audiobook."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis further said, "As the Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj implemented many new methods regarding passports and visas. The agreements she made with several countries are the reason why we are able to obtain visas from those nations today. Her reforms made getting a passport much easier. When she was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, her well-researched analysis of the functioning of the government at that time created a significant impact. Her scholarship, handling of subjects, and impressive memory were enough to define her legacy."

He also lauded her command over various languages. "Her special skill in recognising the beauty of language was remarkable. Sushma Swaraj never used papers while speaking, which was one of her unique traits. Her well-researched speeches still serve as a guiding force today," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

The audiobook and e-book of the book written by Medha Kirit have been published in Marathi, Hindi, and English. The creation of the book in the digital format was done at Zankar Studio, Pune.

The launch was attended by former Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya, Marathi narrator Tanuja Rane, e-book creator Swati Joshi, Hindi narrator Divya Sharda, Zankar Studio director Satyajit Pangu, and author Anand Limaye.

Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Pandit Prabhakar Karekar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the renowned Hindustani classical vocalist, Pandit Prabhakar Karekar. In a heartfelt tribute, Fadnavis honoured the legendary singer, calling his voice a luminous presence in the vast expanse of Indian classical music.

"Pandit Prabhakar Karekar was a virtuoso whose resonant, soaring voice illuminated the Indian music world like a blazing star," said the Chief Minister in his condolence message. He further described the legendary vocalist as an eternal icon of the classical music fraternity, whose contributions will forever remain etched in the hearts of music lovers.

Fadnavis continued to highlight the invaluable legacy Karekar leaves behind, noting that his unique voice was a priceless treasure in the realm of Hindustani classical music. He was not only a revered figure in the classical music tradition but also a prime example of the Guru-Shishya parampara, a pivotal concept in Indian classical music. Throughout his illustrious career, Pandit Karkera upheld the legacy of his gurus and elevated it to international acclaim.