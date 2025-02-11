Renowned Marathi writer Ra. Ra. Borade, known for his evocative portrayal of rural life, has passed away. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute, calling his demise a major loss to Marathi literature.

The fast-paced urbanisation of Maharashtra has often distanced people from their rural roots, but one literary figure continually reminded them of their origins—Ra. Ra. Borade.

A leading writer known for his evocative portrayal of rural life, Borade’s passing marks a significant loss to Marathi literature.

His departure has severed the vital connection between urban and rural literary traditions, said Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, in his condolence message.

Borade was recently announced as the recipient of the prestigious Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contributions to Marathi literature, conferred by the state’s language department.

A grand felicitation ceremony had been planned in his honour. However, fate had other plans, and his untimely demise has left the literary community, his admirers, and students who revered him in profound shock, Shinde expressed.

Born into a humble farming family, Ra. Ra. Borade was a literary embodiment of Maharashtra’s rich rural culture. His writings vividly captured the transformation of villages, the struggles of agrarian life, and the evolving socio-economic conditions of rural Maharashtra. Despite his immense success, he led a simple life, dedicating himself to storytelling through novels, short stories, and children's literature.

His works included acclaimed novels such as 'Pachola', 'Aamdar Saubhagyawati', and 'Charapani', along with renowned short story collections like 'Kansaan Ani Kadba', 'Perani', 'Taalmel', 'Malni', 'Naatigoti', and 'Kholamba'. His children's novel 'Shika Tumhi Ho Shika' and works like 'Rahat Palna' further cemented his legacy.

Beyond his literary contributions, Borade played an instrumental role in Maharashtra’s cultural and literary landscape.

He served as Chairman of the Maharashtra State Literature and Culture Board, President of the Gramin Sahitya Parishad, and presided over the 1989 Marathwada Literary Conference in Hingoli.

His demise is an irreplaceable loss to the world of Marathi literature, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde remarked, adding that Maharashtra has lost a distinguished literary stalwart whose influence will be felt for generations.