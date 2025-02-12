Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ladki Bahin Yojana will never be discontinued Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will never be discontinued: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"I am also looking into ways to provide even more help,” CM Fadnavis said

'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will never be discontinued: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis reaffirmed the state's commitment to improving the lives of the poor

Listen to this article
'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will never be discontinued: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
x
00:00

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will never be discontinued, an official statement said.


It said that as part of the "Jeevachi Mumbai, Shramachi Anandwari" initiative, around 20 women from Ghatanji area of the Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, who work as domestic helps, met with Chief Minister Fadnavis at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.


During the meeting with CM Fadnavis, a woman, while expressing their gratitude to the government for the scheme, said, "The 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is not just financial assistance for us but it is the foundation of our lives," the statement said.


An elderly woman said, “It was a struggle to manage our families with the 500 rupees earned from washing dishes. But the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' has been a great support to us.”

The Chief Minister acknowledged their emotions and reassured them, “The 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will never be stopped or discontinued. I am also looking into ways to provide even more help,” the statement said.

"We had never seen an airplane, but now we’ve even traveled in one. In the last two days, we’ve felt like we were in heaven," another woman shared with the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the women also made another request, to receive an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000.

The Chief Minister responded positively, saying, “We will consider this request at the government level.”

He also clarified that some elderly women, who do not qualify for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', will be provided assistance under the ‘Niradhar Yojana’ instead, according to the statement.

The meeting was organised by the "Rasikashray" organisation.

CM Fadnavis congratulated the organisation for highlighting the struggles of these women.

He also reaffirmed the state's commitment to improving the lives of the poor.

The state government had last year announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state budget for 2024-25.

"We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. Scheme will be implemented from July 2024," Ajit Pawar had stated in state assembly while presenting the budget last year.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra devendra fadnavis Ladki Bahin Yojana mumbai news yavatmal mumbai India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK