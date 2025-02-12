"I am also looking into ways to provide even more help,” CM Fadnavis said

CM Fadnavis reaffirmed the state's commitment to improving the lives of the poor

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will never be discontinued, an official statement said.

It said that as part of the "Jeevachi Mumbai, Shramachi Anandwari" initiative, around 20 women from Ghatanji area of the Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, who work as domestic helps, met with Chief Minister Fadnavis at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

During the meeting with CM Fadnavis, a woman, while expressing their gratitude to the government for the scheme, said, "The 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is not just financial assistance for us but it is the foundation of our lives," the statement said.

An elderly woman said, “It was a struggle to manage our families with the 500 rupees earned from washing dishes. But the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' has been a great support to us.”

The Chief Minister acknowledged their emotions and reassured them, “The 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will never be stopped or discontinued. I am also looking into ways to provide even more help,” the statement said.

"We had never seen an airplane, but now we’ve even traveled in one. In the last two days, we’ve felt like we were in heaven," another woman shared with the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the women also made another request, to receive an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000.

The Chief Minister responded positively, saying, “We will consider this request at the government level.”

He also clarified that some elderly women, who do not qualify for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', will be provided assistance under the ‘Niradhar Yojana’ instead, according to the statement.

The meeting was organised by the "Rasikashray" organisation.

CM Fadnavis congratulated the organisation for highlighting the struggles of these women.

He also reaffirmed the state's commitment to improving the lives of the poor.

The state government had last year announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state budget for 2024-25.

"We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. Scheme will be implemented from July 2024," Ajit Pawar had stated in state assembly while presenting the budget last year.

(with PTI inputs)