Board exams: Centres will lose recognition if embroiled in mass copying

CM Fadnavis allocates responsibility for cracking down on malpractices in connection with board exams at meet; the chief minister stated that Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code should be enforced around exam centres, prohibiting unauthorised persons within 100 metres of them

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister. File pic

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday instructed that the police and municipal commissioners would be responsible for ensuring copying did not take place during the Std X and XII exams in urban areas while the district collector, superintendent of police and chief executive officer would share this responsibility in the rest of the state.

Fadnavis, who heads the home department, was addressing a meeting to review preparations to ensure a copying-free environment during the exams. The chief minister stated that Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code should be enforced around exam centres, prohibiting unauthorised persons within 100 metres of them. He added that teachers and staff caught helping students copy would be dismissed from service. “Centres will permanently lose their recognition if mass copying cases are observed on their respective premises,” a statement issued by the publicity department of the chief minister’s office mentioned.

Besides Fadnavis, both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the review meeting. The CM interacted with all the district collectors and police officers of the state in connection with the board exams and suggested making use of technology, especially drones to keep vigil in sensitive centres. “Key officials are expected to personally visit sensitive exam centres for papers such as Maths, Science and English,” the release from the CM’s office stated. The Std XII exam is being held at 3373 examination centres till March 18 while the Std X exam will be held at 5130 examination centres from February 21 to March 17.