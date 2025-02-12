Breaking News
42 copying cases reported in state on Day 1 of Maharashtra HSC exam

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Solapur alone witnessed seven incidents; state board warns of strict legal action; to monitor the examination process, the board had set up a control room at Shivajinagar, Pune, with five to six officials managing operations

To curb malpractices, the board has manded the installation of CCTV cameras at all centres. Representation Pic/istock

Despite several preventive measures implemented by the Maharashtra State Board, 42 cases of copying were reported, out which eight were witnessed in Pune division on Tuesday during the first paper of the HSC board exam. Seven cases were recorded in Solapur, while one case was reported from Akhilya Nagar.


To monitor the examination process, the board had set up a control room at Shivajinagar, Pune, with five to six officials managing operations. Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, told mid-day, “The control room received reports of eight copying incidents. No other complaints were reported.” Sharad Gosavi, the chairman of the board, said, “Anyone found guilty of copying will face action as per the law. If anyone is caught supporting malpractice or if a centre is found involved in a copying case, it will be permanently debarred.”


The official added that to curb malpractice, the board has introduced stringent monitoring measures. Assistant examiners at examination centres are required to record activities using their mobile phones until the end of the exam. Additionally, a war room has been established within the education department to oversee the situation in real-time. If any irregularities are observed—such as overcrowding, supervisors remaining stationary instead of making rounds and students altering their seating arrangementsnts—the control room at the education department will be alerted immediately.


In previous years, many examination centres claimed to have CCTV cameras and power backup facilities, but these were often found lacking. The state government has now mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at all board examination centres, with a compulsory provision for storing the recorded footage. Centre operators must preserve this footage until the results are declared. Authorities have assured that strict monitoring will continue to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra board decided to reshuffle staff at various examination centres under the following divisional boards to enhance vigilance: Pune (125 centres), Nagpur (104 centres), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (205 centres), Mumbai (57 centres), Kolhapur (39 centres), Amravati (124 centres), Nashik (88 centres), Latur (73 centres), Konkan (three centres).

