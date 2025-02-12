Relief for students as process improves from last year’s Day 1 fiasco when mistakes in English paper led to widespread confusion; a total of 15,05,037 students registered for the crucial board exam. Among them, 6,94,652 are girls and 8,10,348 are boys

Students pore through study material at SIES College in Sion on Tuesday morning. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination commenced without a glitch on Tuesday. The first paper, English, was error-free, marking a significant improvement from last year when mistakes in the subject’s question paper sparked confusion among students. While 42 copying cases were reported across the state, no such incidents were witnessed in Mumbai, according to officials.

Pupils revise outside Ruia College in Matunga. Pic/Ashish Raje



A total of 15,05,037 students registered for the crucial board exam. Among them, 6,94,652 are girls and 8,10,348 are boys. The Science stream saw the highest enrolment (7,68,967), followed by Arts (3,80,410) and Commerce (3,19,439), with the remaining candidates pursuing ITI or vocational courses. The Mumbai division alone accounts for approximately 3.38 lakh students appearing for the HSC exams this year.

Flawless start

After last year’s English paper embarrassment, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is striving to ensure a seamless and glitch-free examination process. In 2023, instructions were incorrectly printed and an answer was mistakenly provided in one of the questions, leading to the board awarding six compensatory marks to students. With no such errors this year, students were relieved, with many describing the paper as manageable, albeit lengthy.

Copying cases

Rajendra Ahire, chairman of the Mumbai Divisional Board of MSBSHSE, told mid-day, “In Mumbai, not a single case of copying has been reported so far. The exam proceeded smoothly without any disruptions. We are committed to ensuring the entire examination process remains fair and well-organised. Additionally, we assisted four students who faced form-filling issues, ensuring their forms were processed before midnight, allowing them to appear for the exam today [Tuesday].”



An examination hall in Podar College, Matunga. Pic/Ashish Raje

Across the state, 42 copying cases were detected and reported from 19 exam centres, with the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division alone topping the list with 26 cases on day one, followed by the Pune division with eight, Nashik with three, Nagpur and Amravati two each and Latur, which reported a single case. Apart from Mumbai, the Kolhapur and Konkan divisions recorded zero copying cases on Day 1, according to data shared by the state board.

To maintain discipline and prevent malpractice, authorities have imposed Section 144, which restricts the gathering of four or more people, on 3373 examination centres across the state. Last year, a total of 234 cheating cases were reported by March 8, with the highest number recorded on February 29, during the Chemistry and Political Science exams. In 2024, 58 copying cases were reported across the state on day one of the HSC exam.

Student reactions

Students shared mixed reactions about the English paper. Maulik Raj, a student from Swami Vivekanand College, Mumbai, said, “The exam was easy, but I found it a bit lengthy. At one point, I was unsure if I could complete it on time, but I managed.”

Sidharth, an examinee from Vaze-Kelkar College, Mulund, echoed similar sentiments. “I didn’t find any mistakes in the paper. It was good, and I’m hoping for a good score. The exam centre was well-managed.” Sameer Chavan, also from Vaze-Kelkar College, added, “The paper was good, though a bit lengthy. The exam started right on time with no issues at the centre.”

Gulnar Shaikh, a student of Swami Vivekanand College in Chembur, whose exam centre is the Aisha English High School in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, said, “The paper was good. I hope to score well. Since this was the first exam and it started smoothly, I am hoping the rest of the exams go well too.”

At Mithibai College, a key examination centre in the western suburbs, the administration ensured that students faced no inconvenience. Between 10 and 10.15 am, security personnel and college staff were seen guiding students efficiently. However, traffic congestion around the college remained a concern. Parents urged authorities to deploy additional traffic personnel at the busy college signal junction to prevent students from getting delayed due to heavy traffic.

Mithibai College Principal Krutika Desai confirmed, “So far, everything is going well. There are 1300 students appearing for the exam at our centre, including one visually impaired student, for whom we have arranged special accommodations.”

Meanwhile, across the state

In Parbhani, an additional 200 students were unexpectedly assigned to the Zari Zilla Parishad School exam centre, increasing the total number of examinees from 300 to 500. This sudden influx led to significant anxiety among both parents and students, as concerns arose regarding seating arrangements and the overall conduct of the examination. School authorities responded by arranging additional seating and ensuring that all students received their question papers on time. Despite this, the overcrowded conditions contributed to a tense atmosphere at the exam centre. In Pune, a distressing incident occurred at Dr Sudhakar Jadhavar College in Narhe-Dhayari. According to exam centre coordinator Sonu Nandgude, during the examination, while affixing the barcode, a student jumped from the second floor to the first floor, and then from the first floor to the ground. The student sustained minor injuries and was promptly taken to the nearby Navale Hospital by the staff.

Facts and Figures

Number of students in the state

Total Students appearing 15,05,037

Boys 8,10,348

Girls 6,94,652

Transgender students 37

Stream-wise distribution of students

Science 7,68,967

Arts 3,80,410

Commerce 3,19,439

Vocational Courses

(Skill-based) 31,735

Technical Science (ITI) 4486

Mumbai division*

Total no. of students 3,38,478

Boys 1,74,815

Girls 1,63,656

Transgender students 7

Exam centres 670

*Includes Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Raigad and Palghar



Board helplines and counselling support

To assist students during the examination period, the Mumbai Divisional Board has set up a Control Room for examination queries:

Helpline Availability: Till March 18, 2025 (9 am to 7 pm)

Contact numbers: 022-27893756, 022-27881075

Many students experience stress or anxiety during exams. To support their mental well-being, the state board has appointed counsellors for online counselling. Students can reach them at: 9011302997, 8263876896, 9960644411, 7208775115, 8767753069, 8169202214, 7387400970, 9834084593, 8329230022, 9552982115