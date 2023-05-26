HSC result 2023: Mumbai toppers reveal secrets, aspirations

Students who aced exam open up about overcoming challenges, share plans

Mihika Hemrajani

97.33%: Mihika Hemrajani

Pace Junior Science College, Science

“I prepared well for the HSC exams, I tried my best. I did not only keep studying all the time. I took regular breaks, listened to music, played the keyboard and even drew and painted. This was refreshing and made my studies more interesting. I will opt for computer science and have already applied to some universities abroad. I have already got through Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a few other institutes in California.”

96.33%: Yagna Chandak

HR College, Commerce

“I wasn’t nervous and didn’t expect to score 100 out of 100 in three subjects, French, Maths and Stats and Bookkeeping and Accountancy. I am happy with the results. For now, I want to pursue a chartered accountancy course, I will be appearing for the CA Foundation exam in June.”

96.33%: Muskaan Phophaliya

RA Podar college, Commerce

95% Meher Mehtani

St Xavier’s College, Arts

“Our teachers supported us a lot, as we were used to appearing for exams in college. First, it was the transition from online to offline, and then the board exams. It took time to acclimatise to the fact that we will be appearing for our board exams and sitting for the exam in another centre. I will be continuing my undergraduate programme at St Xavier’s College and majoring in Economics. I am also preparing for the UPSC.”