From curbs on photocopy shops and restrictions on assembly, to ban on mobile phones, here are all the measures to tackle malpractices; the board is implementing several strict protocols to prevent malpractices and uphold the integrity of the exams, scheduled between February and March

HSC students prepare for their exams. File pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams x 00:00

As the Std XII (HSC) and Std X (SSC) board exams are here, the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) have ramped up security measures to ensure a completely copying-free examination process. The board is implementing several strict protocols to prevent malpractices and uphold the integrity of the exams, scheduled between February and March.



The Std XII (HSC) exams will be held from February 11 to March 18, while the Std X (SSC) exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 28.

HSC students pore over study material outside Mithibai college ahead of the examination on February 21, 2024. File pic/Anurag Ahire

Tightened security

In a bid to curb any form of cheating, all photocopy shops within a 500-metre radius of examination centres will remain closed on exam days. Sensitive exam centres will be under drone surveillance, and video monitoring will be conducted outside examination venues to ensure compliance with strict guidelines. Additionally, the district administration has been instructed to ensure that all necessary facilities at exam centres are in place at least a day before the exams.

Authorities have also decided to deploy mobile and static squads at examination centres. Officers and employees from various government departments will be assigned specific responsibilities to maintain a fair and disciplined examination environment.

"The stringent security arrangements reflect the seriousness of the issue and aim to provide students with an environment free from any form of malpractice. With these measures in place, we are hopeful that this year’s SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted in a completely fair and copy-free manner. Besides this, the board’s focus will also remain on assisting students at every step and ensuring a smooth examination process," said Rajendra Ahire, chairman of the Mumbai Divisional board of MSBSHSE.

High-risk centres

Centres that reported incidents of copying between 2018 and 2024 will see a complete overhaul in personnel/ staff assigned on duty. These centres will be staffed with new centre heads and supervisors to prevent any recurrence of malpractice.

Police restrictions

The Mumbai Police have issued stringent orders to prevent any form of cheating during the exams, particularly concerning electronic devices. The use of mobile phones, laptops, Bluetooth devices and the internet is strictly prohibited inside and near examination centres. Public telephone booths, fax machines and photocopy shops within a 500-metre radius of centres will also remain closed before and during the examination period. Furthermore, security at examination centres will be as stringent as that at polling stations. The police have warned that any violations of these orders will be punishable under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code.

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner of police, law and order, said, “Necessary actions are taken as per the requirements and information shared by the state board of education, you should talk to the education board for more information.”

Facial recognition for exam staff

To further ensure the integrity of the exams, the Maharashtra government has introduced facial recognition verification for centre heads, supervisors, and all personnel involved in the exam process. These individuals will be required to carry official identification cards issued specifically for the exams.

March 18

Last day of the HSC exams



Counselling support team

. Shrikant Shingare (9869634765)

. Muralidhar More (7977919850 / 9322105618)

. Hayalij V. K. (9423947266)

. Anil Kumar Gadhe (9969038020)

. Vikas Jadhav (9867874623)

. Vinod Panhalkar (9527587789)

. Sanjay Jadhav (9422594844 / 9657079344)

. Chandrakant Mundhe (8169699204)

. Ashok Sarode (9322527076 / 8888830139)

. Shailaja Mulye (9820646115)

. Sheikh Akhlakh Ahmed A. Razzak (9967329370)

. Sneha Chavan (8369015013)

. Ujwala Zare (9920125827)

Guidelines for students and staff during exams

. Photocopy shops within 500 metres of the exam centre will remain closed

. Section 144 CrPc will be enforced, prohibiting gatherings of four or more people

. Only examinees, teachers, officials and authorised staff can enter within 100 metres

. Unauthorized individuals and vehicles are strictly prohibited

. No gathering of two or more persons near the exam centre

. Mobile phones, wireless devices, laptops, and other communication gadgets are banned

. Loudspeakers are not allowed within a 100-metre radius

Stress helpline

To help such students deal with exam stress, the state board has appointed counsellors to provide online counselling.

Their mobile numbers are as follows.

9011302997, 8263876896, 9960644411, 7208775115, 8767753069, 8169202214, 7387400970, 9834084593, 8329230022, 9552982115

Board helplines

For any examination-related inquiries:

022-27893756, 022-27881075

Appointed Officials:

Assistant Superintendent & Assistant Secretary: Kalpana Pawar (9423476023)

Assistant Superintendent: Charushila Adhav (9890261046)